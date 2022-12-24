Commentary: What is Hanukkah?

Oh Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah! Come light the menorah.

These exuberant opening lines of a traditional song of the winter Jewish holiday gives us a hint on the question, what is Hanukkah? The simple answer, as the song implies, is that the eight-day Hanukkah holiday is about light.

The answer is easy to grasp, but deceptively so. It can lull us into thinking that with this answer we can move on. But we Jews and Christians cheat ourselves if we don’t dig deeper.

And because this year the last night of Hanukkah falls on Christmas, it is the right time to search for more. In doing so we discover that despite different traditions, practices, and beliefs, at their roots the two holidays share a fundamental and indispensable spiritual message that too often has been concealed from us.

Before finding the message, let’s dispel a misunderstanding. Over the years I have heard curious non-Jews ask if Hanukkah is the “Jewish Christmas.” The answer is no. It is an understandable question as Hanukkah is celebrated around the same time as Christmas, and people see that Jewish families also buy, wrap, and bestow presents on loved ones and friends. Jews adorn their homes with holiday decorations, just as Christians hang lights and decorate trees. We both throw parties and get-togethers.

These are important and joyful practices that have evolved for both religions over the centuries. But they are not at the core of the spiritual meaning of the holidays.

Moreover, it is mostly coincidence that the eight days of Hanukkah commence on the 25th day of the month of Kislev (per the Hebrew lunar calendar), and Christmas is celebrated on 25th of the month of December (per the Gregorian calendar). What’s important is that both holidays occur at the physically darkest time of the year. They are celebrated at or near the winter solstice when the least amount of sunlight falls on the northern hemisphere. Again, we get a hint here – we celebrate when the light of our world is most diminished.

For more than 2,000 years, Jews have proudly embraced Hanukkah and its message of Jewish identity, religious freedom, and faith in God, yet the holiday is not biblically mandated, unlike Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, Passover, and Shavuot. The story of the Maccabean military victory in the 2nd century BCE over the Greek-Syrian empire that then ruled the Jewish kingdom of Judea is not mentioned in the Hebrew bible, although the Talmud does include a few passages on the purpose and meaning of Hanukkah.

Why, then, did Hanukkah endure and remain important to Jews? It is because of the miracle of the lamp oil, the menorah, and the light that it bestows.

The Greek-Syrian overseers who occupied the Jewish homeland and defiled the Second Temple, banned all Jewish practices and the study of Torah under penalty of death. Many Jews sought to abandon their faith and assimilate totally into Greek pagan culture. The Maccabees, a Jewish priestly family, rose up and defeated this external enemy. Perhaps more importantly, the Maccabees overcame internal conflicts among the Jewish people that, if left unchallenged, would likely have caused Judaism to disappear.

Hanukkah literally means “rededication.” When the Maccabees reclaimed the defiled temple only one day of oil remained to light the holy menorah. The miracle was that the oil lasted eight days until more could be made, and the temple rededicated. Hanukkah teaches that because the Maccabees had unwavering faith in the one God of Judaism, and that they acted despite all the odds stacked against them, they brought God into their world through the miracle of their victories and the miracle of the oil.

Through their actions, the Maccabees partnered with God and brought the light of the Creator into a dark world and transformed it. This is the meaning and message of Hanukkah.

For Christians, the beautiful message of Christmas, too, is that God entered our world and through the life of Jesus showed humankind how to be God’s partner. We are not passive bystanders. Every day we are called to action, to shine light in the darkness in how we conduct our lives.

That is why lighting the menorah each of the eight nights is the singular spiritually powerful symbol of Hanukkah. “We need to take action and move toward God by lighting the candles,” says Rabbi David Fohrman renowned writer, scholar, and founder of the Torah teaching organization AlephBeta.

Just as the Maccabees did, Fohrman says, “we can seize the responsibility to act” and then “God can meet our outstretched hand with a divine touch of His own.”