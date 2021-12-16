COMMENTARY: What the Supreme Court would gain if it reverses Roe v. Wade

There’s something missing from the discussion of legitimacy and Roe, though, something that the commission report gets admirably clear: The term has a lot of different, and sometimes incompatible, meanings. Before we ask what decision in the Mississippi case would be best for the court’s institutional interest, we have to consider what sort of institution it is supposed to be.

For much of U.S. history, the court played a role that was important but much more limited than the one it has performed during the last few decades. It set aside few laws—only two federal laws in the first seven decades under the Constitution. As Americans struggled over monumental issues such as religious pluralism and the size of government, the court was mostly a bystander.

Over the last century, and particularly since World War II, the court has read the Constitution as giving it a much larger role in superintending the policies of the federal and state governments. As it accumulated more power, its conception of itself changed accordingly, as did everyone else’s conception of it.