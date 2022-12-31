Commentary: What will 2023 hold? Hard to say

Today we begin a new year.

It seems like only yesterday that we were moving from the 20th to the 21st century. Man, that was 23 years ago. Unbelievable how time flies.

Looking back, 2022 wasn’t such a bad year. Yes, there were weather catastrophes and wars but there are always weather catastrophes and wars. Neither is anything new.

COVID didn’t leave (it will likely never go away) but the rate of deaths attributed to the virus declined significantly. As doctors and scientists predicted, vaccines turned the deadly monster into little more than a sneeze and a cough.

Perhaps the biggest news story of 2022 was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a war that continues to this day with no end in sight.

How that conflict will ultimately play out is uncertain, but if it drags on throughout 2023, it could well lead to the demise of Russia as a major world power, just as the invasion of Afghanistan led to the demise of the Soviet Union.

One of the biggest uncertainties for this new year is the stock market. Wall Street’s COVID recovery was stopped cold last year by both inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Never in the history of this country has the average person been so tied to the stock market through retirement plans, IRAs and mutual funds. Wall Street in many ways controls our collective fortunes.

How will it fare in 2023? That’s anyone’s guess. The Stock Market is ruled as much by emotion as it is by financial fact, and perhaps even more. But two factors could help its recovery: an end to hostilities in Ukraine and the end to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.

The second is likely by March, but the first is a global uncertainty, and the one thing that makes Wall Street nervous is uncertainty.

But life is full of uncertainty.

It is impossible to predict what may happen in 2023. Weather, geopolitical events, financial crises and numerous other factors will almost certainly influence our lives, our nation and the world this year. What they will be and to what extent they will affect each of us are the major questions.

Some families will lose loved ones in 2023. There is nothing as certain as death. But for every death there will be a birth. Life goes on.

For some of us, 2023 will be a joyous year. For others it will be 12 months of pain and hardship. Again, that’s just the way life is. We must take the good with the bad and make the best of it.

But let’s not dwell on the negative. Let’s hope that 2023 holds more good than bad for each and every one of us, and for our nation. Let’s hope that next Jan. 1 we can look back and say that 2023 was a very good year.

So, to each of you I send my best wishes for a happy, safe and prosperous New Year!