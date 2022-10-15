Commentary: Will integrity count on Election Day?

“The fact that so many successful politicians are such shameless liars is not only a reflection on them, it is also a reflection on us. When the people want the impossible, only liars can satisfy.”

— Thomas Sowell

Those are troubling words from a noted economist, social theorist, and scholar, but they are accurate.

As Election Day nears, integrity and ethics should be the focal point for every elected office.

However, constant debate over political candor stymies citizens when party leaders irresponsibly encourage their rank and file to vote Republican or Democratic regardless of their candidate’s words and actions.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s statement during a key gubernatorial debate—“parents should not be telling schools what they should teach”—clearly affected his election.

But credit McAuliffe for having the intestinal fortitude to go mano a mano several times against then-candidate Glenn Youngkin, whose job creation credentials and his promotion of parental educational involvement swayed voters.

And kudos to both for showing character and being forthcoming about their business and political dealings.

Can the same be said for 7th District Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega?

In July, her twitter page stated she was a Trump presidential appointee. After her primary victory, she removed the tweet. And she has yet to provide positive proof she was actually sworn in and seated as a member of the President’s Advisory Commission on Hispanic Prosperity. Nationally, 18 other legally sworn-in members, like myself, have provided that proof.

Some false claims of military achievement, or stolen valor are illegal. Should political candidates get a pass for misrepresenting political honor?

In April, Vega stated: “I would not vote for Kevin McCarthy.” But in September, she said he’s earned her support and then begged for his fundraising help at a Northern Virginia function. Is that just typical politics?

Vega’s desires to shut down government, and question women’s reproductive rights, is alarming to many. Does she support men’s access to vasectomies?

To a great many independent voters, government officials have no business interfering with the private medical concerns between a man or woman of legal age and their physicians.

It’s hard to determine what Vega really would do as a member of Congress. Does she support the actions of State Sen. Bryce Reeves’s proposed legislation to deny educational benefits to all of Virginia’s undocumented population? Even “Dreamers,” whose parents we abused during the Bracero program?

Her legislative vision remains in question, and she refuses to substantively debate Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger on these issues.

But Spanberger also needs to be more forthcoming regarding her opinions on parental involvement in education, or support of President Biden’s immigration and energy programs.

The price of fuel, food, and education remain genuine kitchen table concerns. It made a difference to 28% of Virginia’s independent voters, and 11% of the Hispanics who voted for Youngkin in November. Vega should remember—we were co-chairs of the Latinos for Youngkin coalition. She as a Republican, and I as an independent voter, promoted integrity and outreach. At least, we did then.

To her credit, Spanberger remains the most bipartisan member of Congress in Virginia and was eager to debate Vega at the previously scheduled University of Mary Washington event.

To me, Vega’s refusal to debate Spanberger in Fredericksburg demonstrates fear of having her political naiveté exposed, thereby potentially affecting the large numbers of local voters who would be affected in Virginia if she helps shut down government.

Voters shouldn’t accept inexperience and misrepresentation. Perhaps ranked choice voting is the answer to elect candidates with genuine character in the future.

Sowell is correct—shameless liars remain a reflection not just on them, but us, by keeping voters politically cuckolded.

In spite of unscrupulous politicians, expect a hard-right political swing come November. But integrity and experience must count.

Seek those with a demonstrated bipartisan history in our political sea of deception by voting the person, not the party.