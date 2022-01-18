Commentary: Will what’s happening 'over there' hit home again?

Such hostile actions are not just “someone else’s problem.” They pose a threat to global stability. Left unchecked, they can spin the world out of control again.

The U.S. should not try to be the world’s policeman. But America does need a responsible, practical foreign policy that looks after America’s interests.

To get that kind of policy, everyday Americans are going to have to start thinking about it for themselves. And the first step is to start educating ourselves on world affairs, not ignoring them or just taking as gospel whatever our favorite pundit or politician may say.

That means doing some homework. Nobody likes to do it, but when they do, it can make a huge difference. Look at what happened last year in Virginia. When folks found out about critical race theory and realized it was directly affecting their children, they ignored those who said parents should have no role in curriculum decisions and demanded that schools drop the CRT propaganda.

That same sort of informed activism is needed in American foreign policy. If we can’t muster the effort to think hard about how America should act in the world, then political leaders won’t bother either. They certainly won’t bother to ask us what we think.