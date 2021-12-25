COMMENTARY: With bad information comes great responsibility

Most of us are not willing to reach for our wallets for quality information when we can make do with free junk news. I myself consistently use online tools to bypass paywalls, despite supposedly caring about journalists and hypocritically wanting to get paid as one. Across 20 countries that include the U.S., France, Germany, and the U.K., only 17 percent of the population paid for any online news in the last year.

As if that weren’t enough, misinformation can be used to manipulate public opinion and drive a wedge between citizens and their government by polarizing the democratic process. Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections is a prime example.

Additionally, misinformation has amplified damaging effects when it reaches those in positions of power. At the time of his presidency, Trump claimed that the virus would “miraculously go away” and that it was “like a flu.” Deaths from the pandemic in the U.S. might have been cut in half as of May 3, 2020, if administrators had listened to experts’ advice just one or two weeks earlier.