Commentary: Working to Keep Virginians Safe

As the Representative for Virginia’s 7th District, my responsibility is to address the greatest challenges facing our communities with thoughtful, data-driven, and focused legislative efforts. And at a time when we Virginians are deeply concerned about crime and public safety, mental health, and addiction, my background as a federal agent and undercover CIA officer has informed my work to ensure that our communities have the resources to address each of these challenges—and that federal policy is responsive to the needs of the people I represent.

In Congress, I am working to make smart investments in local law enforcement, treatment and recovery programs, and commonsense reforms to protect our communities.

Early in my public service career, I was a federal agent working narcotics cases with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force. Through that work, I saw the impact of localized crime and drug trafficking, as well as the commitment and strength of the local law enforcement officers I worked with. In an ever-changing environment, officers need training and resources so they can serve and protect our communities, keep themselves safe, and uphold the law. Delivering on that need takes legislative efforts and a commitment to funding.

Every year in Congress, I have voted to increase federal funding for the police—including grant programs to state and local departments and direct funding to our federal law enforcement agencies. This year, recognizing the unique challenges facing smaller departments—like so many of the ones I represent—I helped introduce the bipartisan Invest to Protect Act, which recently passed in the U.S. House. This legislation makes important federal investments in supporting departments with their recruitment, retention, and training needs. This effort was a priority for me, because chiefs and sheriffs alike have told me about the need to retain good officers, recruit new people to the field, and invest in training and resources—such as body cameras—that keep their officers and our community members safe.

Among the challenges facing our communities is the tragic increase in overdoses. Americans increasingly recognize that people facing addiction need help and recovery resources, and yet far too often, it is a first responder arriving on the scene of an overdose or a crime related to addiction who initially engages with the individual struggling with addiction. It is my direct work with parents who have lost children and police and sheriffs departments that have been on the frontlines of contending with this crisis that informed my legislation, the Summer Barrow Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery Act. This bill would authorize 12 evidence-based addiction and mental health-related programs that support prevention efforts, first responders called to intervene, and community and peer-based recovery resources. This legislation passed in the U.S. House with bipartisan support and is expected to move forward in the U.S. Senate in November.

As a CIA officer, I tracked narco-traffickers and transnational criminal organizations. This background has informed my work to combat the influx of fentanyl across our southern border. I have led bipartisan legislation—signed into law by former President Trump—to strengthen our border security in the face of threats from TCOs. Additionally, the U.S. House has passed my bipartisan legislation pushing the administration to use the latest, cutting-edge technology to identify fentanyl at our borders and prevent it from killing Americans. I will continue to work to save lives in the face of this ongoing threat.

While I am working hard to dig deep into the issues impacting our communities and build bipartisan coalitions around legislation that addresses them, my opponent is running on taglines and ideology. She is quick to point fingers and point to problems, but she never talks about solutions or policy priorities. In fact, she has tried to make the problem worse as a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors by voting to cut funding for police three times.

Governing and building coalitions is hard work, but I have a track record of success. We do not know what challenges await us in the future, but I am working to again earn the support of the people of Virginia’s 7th District—so I may continue this work and service.