COMMENTARY: Youngkin proves the political virtues of vanilla

GLENN Youngkin demonstrated that you cannot get all that many people to hate vanilla.

Throughout the 2021 gubernatorial campaign, the first-time candidate offered himself as a largely generic pro-business Republican, not overly pro-Trump but not opposed to him either. While Youngkin talked about election integrity, a favorite Republican issue this year, he did not campaign on the claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Nor did Youngkin hit the hustings as a pro-life cultural warrior, as have so many previous statewide Republican candidates.

Terry McAuliffe handed Youngkin two gifts that worked wonders for a candidate seeking to be vague: the first was a largely one-note Democratic message that Youngkin was Trump clone. Despite the repetition, the charge neither stuck nor energized Democratic voters, as Youngkin deftly avoiding saying or doing things to confirm that line of attack. In fact, Youngkin did all he could to make sure that voters saw some daylight between the Republican gubernatorial candidate and the former president, while still avoiding a rift with the mercurial Trump.