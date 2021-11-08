COMMENTARY: Youngkin's victory offers lessons for liberals and conservatives

ELECTION day outcomes brought tears of joy and sorrow. Victors still celebrate as the traumatized defeated seek therapy.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s victory has liberals calling him a traditional Republican and the newest successful culture warrior. The independent voting community I embrace, however, calls him a fresh breath of political air.
But will Republican Party officials not genuinely known for outreach and diverse candidates genuinely try to replicate Youngkin’s didactic formula for future victory? They should.
Let’s evaluate Youngkin’s double-digit margin among independent and Hispanic voters. Clearly veterans, Latinos, and other disenchanted Virginians vented their political spleens over parental involvement in education, the weakening of law enforcement, and the denial of the existence of critical race theory.
Contrary to the musings of liberal sycophants, CRT was not the dog whistle Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe wished voters would ignore, but Democratic dogma gone mad.
In addition, McAuliffe’s decision to bring in an unpopular President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama and the yet-to-concede Georgia gubernatorial loser Stacey Abrams with other Black leaders failed miserably. Meanwhile, he ignored the genuine might of former Gov. Douglas Wilder.
For an independent voter and Youngkin’s co-chairman of the Hispanics for Youngkin coalition, the winner’s estimated 28-point swing from 2020 among independent voters was satisfying. This is a community frequently ignored by conservatives, but there remain significant concerns.
Prominent Northern Virginia Hispanic businessman Carlos Castro, owner of Todos Supermarket, walked a tightrope of support during the election. Castro remains cautiously optimistic about the genuine entrepreneurial advance and outreach from a Youngkin administration. He, like others in the independent community, will push for involvement.
Castro asks, “How visible will independents be in the Youngkin administration?” That is indeed a fair question based on the volume of independent and Hispanic support for the governor-elect.
Other challenges for Virginia’s Republican Party come from rebel Hispanic elements such as Fredy Burgos, the former 41st District candidate for delegate who lost his welcome to White House events and was ousted from the Republican State Central Committee for insulting Jews and Muslims.
A recent Salon article identified Burgos attending a Youngkin Hispanic event sporting a “Build the Wall” hat and a white supremacist pin. It prompted an invitation to depart the premises and a repudiation from the Republican’s campaign.
Then there are tea party zealots like Martha Boneta, who emceed a Richmond rally that pledged allegiance to a flag she said was carried during the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol. After being criticized, Boneta attempted to walk back the statement, indicating the flag was not actually one carried in D.C.
Such individuals turn away independent voters a Youngkin administration needs to support proposed legislation or help win future elections. And they could hurt possible U.S. Senate candidates like Mike Pompeo, who will need every independent vote possible to turn one of Virginia’s two seats red.
In looking back at this election, writers and future Republican candidates for local and state office should note the actions of former Gov. George Allen and his wife, Susan. They initially supported respected establishment Republican and former House Speaker Kirk Cox during the Republican primary, but repeatedly stated Youngkin was their “No. 2” vote.
Intentionally or not, the Allens emasculated the campaigns of entrepreneur Pete Snyder and other contenders in under the GOP primary’s ranked-choice voting system, which they encouraged from the beginning. Without the Allens’ actions, there may not have been a Republican victory last week, as conservative pundits agree McAuliffe would have beaten Snyder in the general election.
But unequivocally, the most attention should go to McAuliffe for stating parents have no say so in their children’s education. It’s a lesson we won’t forget.