COMMENTARY: Youngkin's victory offers lessons for liberals and conservatives

Then there are tea party zealots like Martha Boneta, who emceed a Richmond rally that pledged allegiance to a flag she said was carried during the Jan. 6 incident at the Capitol. After being criticized, Boneta attempted to walk back the statement, indicating the flag was not actually one carried in D.C.

Such individuals turn away independent voters a Youngkin administration needs to support proposed legislation or help win future elections. And they could hurt possible U.S. Senate candidates like Mike Pompeo, who will need every independent vote possible to turn one of Virginia’s two seats red.

In looking back at this election, writers and future Republican candidates for local and state office should note the actions of former Gov. George Allen and his wife, Susan. They initially supported respected establishment Republican and former House Speaker Kirk Cox during the Republican primary, but repeatedly stated Youngkin was their “No. 2” vote.

Intentionally or not, the Allens emasculated the campaigns of entrepreneur Pete Snyder and other contenders in under the GOP primary’s ranked-choice voting system, which they encouraged from the beginning. Without the Allens’ actions, there may not have been a Republican victory last week, as conservative pundits agree McAuliffe would have beaten Snyder in the general election.