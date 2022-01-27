Commentary:

Specifically, EU environmentalists dictated the terms of the “Farm to Fork” (F2F) strategy, which decrees European farmers cut pesticide use by 50 percent and increase organic food production by 25 percent by 2030. Skeptical European commentators see F2F as “completely disconnected from reality,” given crop protection products are approved by government food safety bodies.

EU lawmakers face vicious blowback when they run afoul of environmentalists. Europe’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) allocates over 20 percent of its budget to “green farming,” but because it recognizes the need for industrial farming, the European Environmental Bureau lambasted it as a “monumental failure of leadership.”

Curbing pesticides sounds admirable, but flies in the face of the science underpinning food production. Were the EU model implemented worldwide, the U.S. Department of Agriculture warns food prices would rise by up to 89 percent, and 185 million more people would face food insecurity. Organic farming produces lower yields and requires more land—hurting people in developing nations alongside Europeans.