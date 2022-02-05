Counterpoint: Biden's first year a disaster

Although Biden is not solely to blame for the record number of drug overdoses during his first year as president, his lax enforcement of the southern border is certainly a factor that precipitated the surge in drug overdoses.

Fourth, as commander in chief Biden did a pitiful job in his first year on the job. Nowhere was that more evident than in his botched handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. By unilaterally ordering that all U.S. forces would leave Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Biden put the U.S. military in a precarious position. That decision was made worse when Biden also went against the advice of his generals and ordered the withdrawal from Bagram Air Base before civilians and military personnel had the opportunity to embark safely.

As a direct result of his Afghanistan mistakes, 13 U.S. military members paid the ultimate price as they heroically tried to guard the gates to Hamid Karzai Airport in the waning days of the pullout.

As an indirect result of his Afghanistan debacle, the world is now more fraught. China and Russia are on the march, eager to test the will of Biden. In the coming years, it is looking more likely that Taiwan and Ukraine could be invaded due to Biden’s haphazard handling of Afghanistan.