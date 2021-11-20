COUNTERPOINT: Democrats need to pass agenda, protect democracy

So Democrats have a few tasks before them if they want to survive 2022.

First, they need to pass the most sweeping version of the Build Back Better Act that they can get past their most conservative members, including Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

Then they need to make sure voters know what’s in it. Biden and lawmakers should take to the streets and airwaves with people affected by the act, such as members of the Poor People’s Campaign, and make it known that the Build Back Better Act would significantly help nearly all families and workers in this country.

Finally, Democrats need to address the anti-democratic voter-suppression bills that have proliferated around the nation.

They could invoke a one-time exception to the filibuster to pass a “democracy infrastructure” bill over Republican opposition. Such legislation should protect voting rights and crack down on gerrymandering by calling for nonpartisan, independent commissions to redraw federal electoral districts rather than partisan statehouses.