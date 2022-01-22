Counterpoint: Way to go, Joe!

A LOT OF FOLKS aren’t feeling

so privileged these days. Maybe

they could have it worse, but they know they could have it a whole lot better. That’s become a weathered narrative, playing in mainstream media every day. Overlooked voters are working harder than their parents did with less to show for it. Good paying jobs are just what you see on “The Bachelorette,” in a pretend universe that doesn’t represent “real” America. It’s billionaires who get headlines, not people working full-time for $28,000 a year.

Time to end the narrative. It isn’t true, and it just makes it easier for Republicans, who fail to deliver, to encourage resentment by telling falsehoods about Democratic policy. How do we know it isn’t true? Because there’s a Democrat making it very plain, with everything he says and does, that he hasn’t forgotten those folks. He grew up in Scranton, Pa., in a country very different from the one he now leads, and he understands how a lot of folks aren’t feeling so privileged. It’s President Joe Biden who, in just his first year in office, has delivered more for working people than any administration has in over 50 years.