Counterpoint: Which Side Is Manchin On?

I work hard to make ends meet for my family. But as an educator in West Virginia, that’s hard sometimes—especially with child care expenses.

Fortunately, the expanded Child Tax Credit that Democrats passed last spring has been a lifeline. Those monthly payments have meant that my child has food, a roof, electricity and heat. They have meant I have less stress and can be a better mother. And they have meant I can stay employed because I can afford child care.

Across the United States, 65 million children and families like mine have been getting these monthly payments of up to $300 per child—including nearly every child in West Virginia, whose children are among the poorest in the country.

Unfortunately, because Congress failed to pass the Build Back Better Act before the end of 2021, those payments have now expired.

Not one Republican lawmaker on Capitol Hill supports extending tax relief for everyday Americans—even though they had no trouble passing trillions in tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans when Trump was in power.