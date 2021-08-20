DONNIE JOHNSTON: Afghanistan turned out to be a sequel to Vietnam War

AMERICA’S exit
from Afghanistan
is Vietnam all over again.
Almost 20 years of war and we have accomplished nothing. United States troops pull out and before the last soldier is in the air, Afghanistan is in the hands of an extremist group and the country is in chaos.
It was the same in Saigon in April of 1975. Before the last American was gone, that city was in the hands of the communists.
As with Vietnam, those who fought in Afghanistan and their families shake their heads and ask, “What was it all for?” No one can provide a valid answer.
We may have eliminated al-Qaeda in Afghanistan, but we left this war-torn country in the hands of the Taliban. The names change, but the extremism remains the same.
As with Vietnam, we left Afghanistan with a puppet government that we assumed was pro-America. As with Vietnam, that government was toppled in a matter of days, the president fleeing for his life.
We put people in power with the promise that we will back them forever, then we pull out and go home. The Afghans that fell for the American line are now seen as traitors and many will surely lose their lives. Is it any wonder that much of the world doesn’t trust us?
When we go into a war, it is seen as a holy cause. We’re gonna go over there and kick some butt. Then the conflict drags on, we tire of it and suddenly all we want to do is get out. America today is a land of impatience.
In this respect, we don’t understand our enemies. The Vietnamese fought the West for generations, first the French and then the Americans. In the end, they defeated both.
Afghanistan has now defeated the two most powerful nations on the planet—Russia and the United States. Afghan fighters effectively bankrupted the Soviet Union and now the United States has pulled out. When you fight for your homeland, you don’t give up.
The United States, on the other hand, has not won a war since World War II. It may not be a pretty thought, but it is the truth. Korea was a stalemate, Vietnam was a defeat and Iraq was a tragedy. Now we leave Afghanistan having accomplished nothing but putting al-Qaeda fighters in Taliban uniforms.
As with Iraq, we have done little more than to destabilize another part of the Middle East and cause the people of yet another country not to believe what we say. In the end, they fear, with past justification, that we will let them down.
The truth is that we had no interest in Afghanistan until the Soviet Union invaded that country in 1979. Then, like Vietnam, it became a battlefield where we could fight the Russians on foreign turf. For a decade, we supplied Afghan “freedom fighters” with money, guns and missiles.
Then, when the Soviets were defeated, those same “freedom fighters” became part of al-Qaeda and turned their hate toward the United States. The World Trade Center and Pentagon terror attacks were the result and following that tragedy, President George W. Bush started the war that 20 years later is now ending.
We start wars with no strategy for ending them. That was the case in Vietnam, in Iraq and in Afghanistan. We just fight until we tire of battle and then we pull out, leaving chaos behind.
We invaded Afghanistan to fight the War on Terrorism. After the September 11, 2001, attacks, it seemed like the thing to do. But the War on Terrorism was/is not a conventional war. There are no soldiers in uniforms attacking in formation. It is a guerrilla war, where the guy next to you on the bus could be carrying a bomb. That complicates matters.
In reality, the United States cannot win a war against countries like Afghanistan or Iraq. We are too big and too powerful. Yes, we could use nuclear weapons and declare victory within days, but we cannot use “the bomb” for fear of starting World War III.
China and Russia would likely not stand by and watch the most powerful nation on Earth blast a small under-armed country into the Stone Age. So we must fight “limited” wars against often unidentifiable soldiers.
The Chinese philosopher Sun Tzu once said that wars are moral conflicts and they are won or lost before they are ever fought. If you can’t use your complete arsenal, there is a pretty good chance you can’t win. And America cannot use its full arsenal.
And we can’t defeat countries and take them over as the Romans did. The rest of the world would not stand an American empire.
So we go in, fight until American citizens tire of the war and then pull out, leaving destruction, chaos and distrust behind.
It is not a pretty scenario, but it is a truth we sooner or later must face.
Donnie Johnston: