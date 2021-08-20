DONNIE JOHNSTON: Afghanistan turned out to be a sequel to Vietnam War

When we go into a war, it is seen as a holy cause. We’re gonna go over there and kick some butt. Then the conflict drags on, we tire of it and suddenly all we want to do is get out. America today is a land of impatience.

In this respect, we don’t understand our enemies. The Vietnamese fought the West for generations, first the French and then the Americans. In the end, they defeated both.

Afghanistan has now defeated the two most powerful nations on the planet—Russia and the United States. Afghan fighters effectively bankrupted the Soviet Union and now the United States has pulled out. When you fight for your homeland, you don’t give up.

The United States, on the other hand, has not won a war since World War II. It may not be a pretty thought, but it is the truth. Korea was a stalemate, Vietnam was a defeat and Iraq was a tragedy. Now we leave Afghanistan having accomplished nothing but putting al-Qaeda fighters in Taliban uniforms.

As with Iraq, we have done little more than to destabilize another part of the Middle East and cause the people of yet another country not to believe what we say. In the end, they fear, with past justification, that we will let them down.