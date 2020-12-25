DONNIE JOHNSTON: America doesn't need four more years of divisiveness

WILL THIS HELL we call American politics ever end?

In 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for the presidency, the Democrats screamed bloody murder and refused to allow that loss to go away. For four years, they have gnawed away at Trump and the office of president and made sure that the political turmoil didn’t end.

Now the Republicans, who condemned the Democrats, are prepared to do the same thing. The word is that sometime in the near future Trump, who has yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, will announce his intention to run again in 2024.

If that happens we will have another four years of division among Americans, another four years of demeaning the president and his office, another four years of animosity and hate.

If Trump does announce his intention to run again in 2024, the “Trump Train” will ramble down the tracks for the next four years using its cowcatcher to push aside anyone who gets in its way.

If Donald Trump loves this country the way he says he does, why would he allow that to happen? Announcing his candidacy even before Biden takes office would only add to the America’s divisiveness, something we surely don’t need.