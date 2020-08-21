DONNIE JOHNSTON: Are polls wrong about Trump's campaign again?

DESPITE what all the polls say, I don’t think Democrat Joe Biden can beat incumbent President Donald Trump in the November presidential election.
If you recall, at about this time in 2016, the polls indicated that Trump had little chance of defeating Hillary Clinton, but he did. We could be heading for a repeat.
This week’s Democratic National Convention did Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, no favors. It was a virtual mishmash of video clips and was far removed from what Americans have come to expect in a national political convention.
That was especially true of the opening night, which essentially became a showcase for Black Lives Matter. While most Americans respect the fundamentals of that movement, many don’t like having it shoved down their throats, which is what the Democrats attempted to do Monday night.
Most Americans can identify with Black Lives Matter but few have any respect for ANTIFA. Unfortunately for BLM, the two groups now seem entwined in the eyes of many Americans.
What I took from this week’s convention is that the Democrats are not a party for all Americans. The party that contends that Donald Trump represents only the privileged rich seemed to say that they represent only the poor and underprivileged.
That leaves middle class Americans essentially without representation and in the end these voters will likely decide that they have more in common with Trump than with Biden.
The Democrats have made other fundamental mistakes along the way. While I have no problem with a woman being vice president, I have a problem with a woman being vice president just because she is a woman.
The vice president is the second most important official in the land and that office should be filled by the most competent person available. Biden made it clear in the beginning that he would not seek the most qualified candidate as his running mate, but the most qualified woman.
Sen. Kamala Harris seems to be a very competent candidate, but some will resent the fact that she was picked just because she is a woman. If the shoe were on the other foot and Biden had said early on that he didn’t know who his VP would be, but it would definitely be a man, well, the you-know-what would have hit the fan.
Many, me included, have not been pleased with Donald Trump’s performance as president. He has shot off his mouth at every opportunity and alienated almost everyone at one time or another. And despite what his supporters claim, he has accomplished very little in three and a half years.
Like many Americans, I kept waiting for the Democrats to come up with a charismatic candidate that would be a strong leader. Instead they spent three and a half years bashing Trump and created such an unpleasant image of the party that many qualified candidates refused to run.
Biden is a good man, but he has the personality of a wet dishrag and may have health issues. Harris is a good woman, but is she capable of running the country?
Again, as in 2016, it will not be a question of voting for the best candidate but for the best of the worst. Once again, Mickey Mouse seems destined to get a lot of write-in votes in November.
After watching the Democratic National Convention, it is clear that the Democrats have no more of a road map for this country than the Republicans. For the foreseeable future, America seems destined to remain adrift.
No matter who is the apparent initial victor, the outcome of this election could drag on for weeks. With mail-in ballots and all the complications of the COVID virus, neither party will accept defeat easily.
There will likely be recount after recount and the 2020 election may be another instance where the Supreme Court has to settle matters. And when the dust settles, I believe Trump will be the winner.
It is hard to get the incumbent out. Even Bill Clinton, with all his baggage, secured a second term. Remember, too, that Trump has a support base that is unwavering.
As for trying to elect a president that represents all the people, well, we might as well forget that in this day and time. This country is too fragmented.
No matter what they claim, neither Trump nor Biden will be a president for all the people.
The rich will vote for Trump and the poor will vote for Biden. But it will be those in the middle that decide who will decide the November election.
Donnie Johnston:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!