DONNIE JOHNSTON: Coronavirus just keeps on mutating

Still, as with flu viruses that mutate from year to year, the COVID vaccine may have to be tweaked from time to time and an upgraded vaccination administered.

At some point, we will reach “herd immunity” or the virus will mutate into a form that may not be as potentially deadly. Remember that the flu claims as many as 100,000 lives each year, so there will always be some virus out there that will attack the weak.

With the majority of Americans now vaccinated, hopefully the worst is over. Those who have had their shots and those who have had the virus should have built up some immunity by now, so if they catch COVID it hopefully will result in little more than the sniffles my friend and his family experienced.

It has now been two years since the first COVID cases were detected in China and since that initial outbreak the United States—and the world—has been dragged through the wringer. We have learned a lot about this virus, but there is more to learn. Hopefully modern medicine will stay on top of any mutation that turns up.

As Biden said, let’s be concerned but let’s not panic. COVID is not going away. Let’s just take precautions and go on with our lives.

(Note: There were several inaccuracies in last Saturday’s column, for which I take full responsibility. The Black man shot by police was paralyzed, not killed, and Kyle Rittenhouse obtained a gun after crossing state lines, not before.)