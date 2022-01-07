DONNIE JOHNSTON: Excessive celebrating makes the NFL look bush league

Maybe it is time that the NFL outlawed these celebrations once and for all. In the first place, they are not at all becoming of a professional athlete and in the second place, they tend to show up the other team.

Fifty years ago, such celebrations were termed “bush league” (meaning that the participants had grown up out in the sticks) and were not tolerated. Today many accept these backwoods antics as simply part of the game.

Another aspect of this celebratory generation that I dislike is when the players—and sometimes coaches—lift their hands in the air begging the crowd to cheer for them. You don’t demand applause; you merely accept it humbly when it is given. To me, this shows a lack of class.

But it is done all the time, in pro, college and even high school games.

Speaking of class, am I the only one who has noticed that increase in on-field altercations this season? It seems that officials are breaking up fights four or five times every game.

Then, of course, there was the bench altercation between two Washington teammates during the Dallas game Christmas weekend.