DONNIE JOHNSTON: Excessive celebrating makes the NFL look bush league

ENOUGH with the National Football League in-game celebrations!
The other night, I watched a defensive back make an interception near midfield. The instant the play was over almost the entire defensive unit ran down to the end zone, where a TV camera was mounted and performed some sort of ritual dance.
Then there was the player who made a good play near the end of the game with time running out. This guy tore into such a personal celebration that precious seconds ran off the clock while his team tried desperately to get back to the line of scrimmage. His team lost at least one play as a result.
The time for celebrating is after the game, not while it is going on. These guys are being paid big bucks to play, not celebrate. They are professionals. They are supposed to make big plays. There is no need to go wild after making an interception or sacking the quarterback.
Instead today’s players act like 10-year-olds on the playground as they show off in front of thousands of people in the stands and millions on TV. They don’t seem to be concerned with team effort but rather with personal accomplishment. Celebrate me! I am the best!
The NFL curtailed these personal and group celebrations for a while, but in the end, the powers-that-be once again relented. Once again, choreographed end zone and “macho-me” celebrations are part of almost every telecast.
Maybe it is time that the NFL outlawed these celebrations once and for all. In the first place, they are not at all becoming of a professional athlete and in the second place, they tend to show up the other team.
Fifty years ago, such celebrations were termed “bush league” (meaning that the participants had grown up out in the sticks) and were not tolerated. Today many accept these backwoods antics as simply part of the game.
Another aspect of this celebratory generation that I dislike is when the players—and sometimes coaches—lift their hands in the air begging the crowd to cheer for them. You don’t demand applause; you merely accept it humbly when it is given. To me, this shows a lack of class.
But it is done all the time, in pro, college and even high school games.
Speaking of class, am I the only one who has noticed that increase in on-field altercations this season? It seems that officials are breaking up fights four or five times every game.
Then, of course, there was the bench altercation between two Washington teammates during the Dallas game Christmas weekend.
What has happened to the team formerly known as the Redskins? The “Formerly Knowns” seem to be coming apart at the seams. I was under the impression that once Washington had dropped its offensive nickname, the team would be world beaters.
Guess not. The Dallas game was a real embarrassment and the possibility of a Washington playoff berth ended that Sunday night.
So who is the favorite to win the Super Bowl, which is only a month away? As much as I dislike Dallas, if the Cowboys get on another roll, they can take it all. Quarterback Dak Prescott is having a good year, the Cowboys’ running game is more than adequate and the Dallas defense is solid.
What about the Packers? They can score, but they also give up a lot of points. Maybe this is the Pack’s year.
Then there is Tampa Bay, but the Bucs have been a little erratic so I don’t think this will be a very Brady Super Bowl.
There is no clear favorite in the AFC, although oddsmakers will probably go with Kansas City. Buffalo, like Tampa, has been erratic and New England has a rookie quarterback.
If Patrick Mahomes has a good playoff series there is no reason why the Chiefs shouldn’t make it to the Super Bowl. If they get there they might beat Tampa, but in my opinion they won’t beat Dallas or the Packers.
I’m just hoping that there are some entertaining games this month—minus the on-field celebrations.
And the Washington Formerly Knowns will be celebrating from home.
Oh, but just wait until next year!
Yeah, right!
Donnie Johnston: