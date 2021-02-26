DONNIE JOHNSTON: Heat now on Cruz could have helped melt Texas ice

The simple truth is that South Texas is just not prepared for that kind of weather. I have a friend whose grandchildren were swimming in their pool near Fort Worth in late January. South Texas very seldom gets Arctic blasts of that magnitude.

I’m sure there have been a few times during its history when things got this cold, but there were not that many homes to heat in Texas 50 or 60 years ago. People then were also more self-reliant and prepared. Today things are different. If you live in a high-rise apartment, you just can’t go out to the back 40 and cut firewood.

Snow on the Galveston beaches. Sailboats completely encrusted in ice. Temperatures in the teens in Northern Mexico. How often does cold like this happen? The Texas power grid just wasn’t prepared.

Well, it should have been. The power companies should have spent $1 billion upgrading the system, which of course would necessitate a rate increase. Have you ever been to a public hearing when a power company asked for a rate increase? People scream bloody murder.

And the first words out of everyone’s mouth would have been, “It never gets cold enough down here to use all that electricity. That’s overkill. You just want to take our money.”