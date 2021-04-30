DONNIE JOHNSTON: Help wanted for businesses. Will anyone answer the call?

If you had been making $35,000 at your old job, you’d be a fool to go back to work for $11,000 less. Sit back and let the manna from Washington and Richmond roll in.

But that’s not the end of the deal. There are the stimulus checks. Last May, a husband and wife with three children received a $3,900 check. In January, the same family would have received another $3,000. Then, earlier this month, this hypothetical couple got a third stimulus check in the amount of $7,000. That’s almost $14,000 in non-taxable income in less than a year.

If each adult member of that household is collecting unemployment, these people could be pulling down about $100,000. Who in their right mind would want to apply for a job when they’re making that kind of money for doing nothing?

As I said in the previous column, while Washington is telling us how bad off we are, houses are selling at a phenomenal rate. A real estate broker told me last week of a house that sold seven minutes after being listed.

It is not just the rich that are buying these houses. People of all incomes are coming up with down payments and getting mortgages. If we are in such bad financial shape, where is the money coming from?