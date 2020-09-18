DONNIE JOHNSTON: If police don't enforce the laws, who will?

How much power would a non-sworn traffic control officer have? If he has as much as a cop, then what’s the difference? If he doesn’t, then how will he handle violent situations?

How much respect would drivers have for civilian traffic control officers? Some have no respect at all for police officers now. Would DOT enforcers even be taken seriously?

Suppose a driver just laughs at the control officer and drives off. Does the civilian, with no police powers and no high speed behind-the-wheel training, chase him down a crowded highway at 100 mph? Chases by trained police officers are scary enough. I don’t want to be on the same highway with a non-trained officer chasing a speeding driver.

So why not give the DOT officers the same training as highway patrolmen? And while you’re at it, also give them police powers to make arrests if a driver becomes violent? In order to do that, of course, they have to be sworn. Suddenly you have traffic control officers who are really police officers and you are right back where you started.

This stuff is so crazy that it is hard to believe that rational people actually come up with such suggestions. Defund the police and just allow chaos to take over. Have civilians chasing speeders down the highways at 100 mph. If such policy changes weren’t so stupid, they would be laughable.