DONNIE JOHNSTON: Is it time to dissolve the Divided States of America?

As happened prior to and during the Civil War, friends are cast aside because of their political persuasions and families are even sometimes split apart.

At times, as in the stormiest marriages, there is violence, as members of one party take to the streets to burn and pillage to make a political statement.

We have now had an incident where members of another party forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, causing property damage and physical harm.

As in a bad marriage, both parties claim that they are right, that their political and moral philosophies are the only ones right for the country. Neither side will compromise to any degree. Like the parties in a feuding marriage, they spew hate, calling each other the vilest names.

If the Democrats are in power, the Republicans ridicule and sling verbal arrows at those in office. If the Republicans are in power, the hate is reversed.

Democrats distrust a Republican administration and Republicans distrust a Democratic administration. “Duly elected” means nothing to members of either party. In fact, as we have seen with the past two presidential elections, “duly elected” to one side means “illegally elected” to the other.