DONNIE JOHNSTON: Is it time to dissolve the Divided States of America?

LET’S SUPPOSE that there is a marriage where the two parties are continually fighting.
They despise each other and say hateful things at every opportunity. Occasionally the verbal battles turn physical.
These two people have irreconcilable differences and no manner of counseling has helped.
They can’t agree on anything from either a moral or monetary standpoint and the chasm between the two is widening. With each passing day, the situation becomes more volatile.
What should they do? Should they remain together and be miserable for the rest of their lives or should the union be dissolved?
I can hear your answer. “They should get a divorce.”
That’s good advice, but I’m not really talking about a married couple. I’m talking about the United States of America. I’m talking about Republicans and Democrats.
Is it time we dissolved the Union and split America into two countries? Have we moved so far from center that we can never go back to what once was?
Republicans hate Democrats and Democrats hate Republicans. I see it on social media and I hear it on the street. The two parties can agree on nothing and they throw hateful slurs at each other at every opportunity.
As happened prior to and during the Civil War, friends are cast aside because of their political persuasions and families are even sometimes split apart.
At times, as in the stormiest marriages, there is violence, as members of one party take to the streets to burn and pillage to make a political statement.
We have now had an incident where members of another party forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, causing property damage and physical harm.
As in a bad marriage, both parties claim that they are right, that their political and moral philosophies are the only ones right for the country. Neither side will compromise to any degree. Like the parties in a feuding marriage, they spew hate, calling each other the vilest names.
If the Democrats are in power, the Republicans ridicule and sling verbal arrows at those in office. If the Republicans are in power, the hate is reversed.
Democrats distrust a Republican administration and Republicans distrust a Democratic administration. “Duly elected” means nothing to members of either party. In fact, as we have seen with the past two presidential elections, “duly elected” to one side means “illegally elected” to the other.
If you took all these facts to a marriage counselor, you would be told that a divorce was in the best interest of both parties. A judge would agree wholeheartedly. Divorce before something really bad happens.
Maybe it is time that we dissolve the Union because of irreconcilable differences between the two parties. If Democrats only trust Democrats and Republicans only trust Republicans, then establish two separate countries: The United States of Democrats and the United States of Republicans. We seem to be at that point.
Split the country in half, either north and south or east and west and let an international panel of judges decide the boundaries (if we asked Democrats and Republicans to do this, it would never get accomplished).
Let the Republicans establish their own government and if they want Donald Trump to be king, then so be it. If the Democrats want a socialist state, then let them have it.
There is precedent for this. When India gained independent from Britain, the Muslims established Pakistan and the Hindus remained in India. This split came at the urging of Mahatma Gandhi after civil unrest erupted between members of the two predominant religions.
Haiti and the Dominican Republic exist side-by-side (as political states in America might) on the island of Hispaniola. That arrangement also resulted from political divisions.
We have reached the point where political in-fighting has already resulted in violence and insurrection. Maybe if we split the country peacefully in a court of law, we could avoid further bloodshed.
Is my suggestion unpatriotic? I think not. It is being realistic.
I’m sick and tired of all this party fighting. As Solomon and Gandhi would advise, split the country and give each party its own government. Let each party see if it could exist without the other.
And give us independents a corner somewhere where we can live in peace.
Start the New Year with a plan for respect and peace.
Donnie Johnston: