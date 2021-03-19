DONNIE JOHNSTON: It's time for life to return to normal

IT HAS been a long year, to say the least.
Quarantines. Masks. Lockdowns. Closed businesses. Failed businesses. Sickness. Deaths. Isolation.
Yes, it was a year we’ll not forget.
Finally, things are starting to get back to normal. But at this point, it almost had to. More than 10 percent of the American population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and more shots are going into arms every day.
But vaccinations may not have been the turning point. The virus may well have reached its limit by now, something epidemiologists may be a long time admitting, but which may be fact.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there have been almost 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States (roughly 10 percent of the population) as of this week.
The real question, however, is how many unconfirmed cases have occurred. How many people shrugged off a slight case of the sniffles or a cough that may well have been a mild case of the virus?
How many people had symptoms but refused to be tested because they didn’t want to be thrown into isolation for two weeks?
How many adults had the virus, but were asymptomatic?
As many as 60 or even 90 million Americans may actually have had the virus by now, while others didn’t contract it because of some natural immunity (the CDC said last fall that as many as 10 percent of the population had that immunity).
As many as one-third of America’s population may actually have been infected and since there are few confirmed cases of people getting COVID twice, it must be assumed that all these people now have at least some immunity to the virus.
Add to this the fact that as of this week some 79 million Americans have had at least one dose of a preventative vaccine and we are creeping close to that “herd immunity” number (I despise the term because I am not a cow or a horse).
The real barometer of exactly where we are with this virus may be what happens after spring break is over. Thousands of college students are now flocking to Southern beaches and most are unmasked and about as socially distanced as sardines in a can. If there is no great outbreak two or three weeks after spring break concludes, then we can be pretty well assured that the virus has about run its course.
It has been about 18 months since COVID first appeared in China and cases are starting to wind down. If you check your history you will find that this is similar to the timeline of the Spanish flu in 1918-19. That “herd immunity” occurred with no vaccine, you might recall.
We’ve all had enough of this pandemic. There are some people who have been hiding in their cellars for more than a year. They are so afraid of this virus that they have become like groundhogs in a hole.
Yes, it has been a bad virus, but it has not been the worst virus to attack this country. Some 675,000 died of the Spanish flu when our population was just over 100 million. Just over 500,000 have died from COVID in a population of 320 million. Do the math. The Spanish flu was much worse.
People are ready to reopen this country, to throw away the masks and allow life to return to normal. Fill the sports stadiums and the concert halls. Go back to the office. Do what people are accustomed to doing—associate with other human beings.
It’s time for people to see their doctor again. Many future deaths may be COVID related because some people never went to doctors’ appointments because they were too afraid of catching the virus. Beginning stage cancers and heart conditions may have gone undetected.
We have to get past the paranoia. Remember that 98 percent of those who contract COVID recover from it. Yes, for some it was a long battle, but undetected cancer can result in a long battle, too.
I didn’t hide from COVID. I continued my life pretty much as usual—with proper precautions. Yes, I took chances and maybe I was lucky. Or maybe I was immune. Or maybe I had the virus and didn’t know it. But I refused to cower and hide. Thankfully, I didn’t waste a year of my life.
Enough is enough. Let’s reopen this country. Yes, some people will still get COVID. It is not going away. Some people will die from it. Thousands die from the flu each year and we don’t hide from it. None of us live forever.
We may be alive, but if we’re hiding in the cellar, away from our children and grandchildren, we’re not really living.
It is time to open back up and move on.
Donnie Johnston: