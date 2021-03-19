DONNIE JOHNSTON: It's time for life to return to normal

As many as one-third of America’s population may actually have been infected and since there are few confirmed cases of people getting COVID twice, it must be assumed that all these people now have at least some immunity to the virus.

Add to this the fact that as of this week some 79 million Americans have had at least one dose of a preventative vaccine and we are creeping close to that “herd immunity” number (I despise the term because I am not a cow or a horse).

The real barometer of exactly where we are with this virus may be what happens after spring break is over. Thousands of college students are now flocking to Southern beaches and most are unmasked and about as socially distanced as sardines in a can. If there is no great outbreak two or three weeks after spring break concludes, then we can be pretty well assured that the virus has about run its course.

It has been about 18 months since COVID first appeared in China and cases are starting to wind down. If you check your history you will find that this is similar to the timeline of the Spanish flu in 1918-19. That “herd immunity” occurred with no vaccine, you might recall.