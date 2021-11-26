DONNIE JOHNSTON: Rittenhouse was looking for trouble—and found it

The crux of the matter is that if Rittenhouse had stayed home and not tried to play vigilante, none of this would have happened. Even if this youth did want to protect stores from looters, that was not his job. That was the responsibility of the store owners and the police.

Another point that seems overlooked is the fact that Rittenhouse’s parents allowed their son to travel to Kenosha with a loaded AR-15. A 17-year-old is a minor and in almost every state in the union, parents can be held responsible for the reckless actions of a child under 18.

How many parents reading this would allow their child to take an assault rifle into a street riot? How many parents would allow a 17-year-old to own an AR-15?

Yes, 16- and 17-year-olds served in World War II, but that was for national defense. This was a protest and street riot.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of this whole mess was that when Rittenhouse was acquitted, former President Donald Trump reportedly invited the Illinois youth to his Florida home to congratulate him.

This only serves to empower others, already empowered by the not guilty verdict, to take to the streets with guns during future protests and riots. Trump’s congratulatory invitation makes Rittenhouse look like a hero.