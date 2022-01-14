DONNIE JOHNSTON: Some suggestions for Virginia's new General Assembly

I HAVE several issues that I believe the 2022 Virginia General Assembly should take up during the session just begun.

The first is drafting a referendum to decide if Richmond should remain the state’s capital.

During the past five or six years, Richmond has come under increased criticism because of its statues and the fact that it was the capital of the Confederacy.

Statues have been defaced, desecrated and ultimately removed because they have been deemed offensive to some. Road names have been and continue to be changed because of what some people consider their offensive nature.

Still, despite the cleanup, the fact remains that the city was once the capital of another country, the Confederate States of America. Thus, no matter how many name changes are made, the stain will always remain.

So why should the capital of Virginia be a city associated with the Confederacy? Maybe the time has come when it should be moved somewhere else.

Where? That, of course, would be for the voters to decide if the proposed referendum passes. Roanoke might be a good option since it is more in the geographic center of the state. Or maybe Harrisonburg. Or Staunton.