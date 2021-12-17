DONNIE JOHNSTON: Trump–Clinton II would be good for columnists, bad for country

But could Hillary get the Democratic nomination in 2024? After all, she will be 76 years old by then. Well, Biden got the nomination at age 77, so why not?

What about Biden? With all due respect, I don’t think this president can last another term. He does not look well and I just hope he makes it until 2024.

Then there is Vice President Kamala Harris. Where does she fit in? Suppose, perish the thought, something happens to Biden and she assumes the presidency. Would that not make her the most attractive Democratic candidate two years from now?

I don’t think so, because Harris does not have the following that Clinton does. Hillary will likely get every Democratic female vote in America, just as she did in 2016. If she does run, she would be the odds-on favorite to capture her party’s nomination.

The big question would be whether or not Trump could get the Republican nomination. His loss in 2020 made it apparent that The Donald has lost some of his mainstream Republican support. The ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection may discredit him even more among more moderate members of the GOP.