DONNIE JOHNSTON: Trump–Clinton II would be good for columnists, bad for country

THERE MAY be hope for columnists like myself yet.
Democrat Hillary Clinton is tossing out hints that she may run for president again in 2024, while Donald Trump will almost certainly seek the Republican nomination.
That seems like something to look forward to.
To be perfectly honest, America with Joe Biden at the helm is about as dull as a Monday night in an Alaskan fishing village during the dead of winter.
Yes, Biden has brought some decorum back to the presidency, but a quiet and peaceful White House is boring. And boring is a nightmare for a columnist.
Man, do I miss Donald Trump! He kept things hopping. It was “fake news” this and “fake news” that and “somebody stole that election” all the time. Then there were those 3 a.m. tweets that made somebody mad almost every single day.
It was wonderful. I always had something strange and bizarre to write about.
And I miss Hillary, who, like Trump, was always making the headlines. I could always get a good column from the former first lady and secretary of state.
Now there looms the possibility that Hillary and Donald will be battling it out on the campaign trail again! Just think of it: Those two explosive souls yelling and swearing at each other on a debate stage. This country would be alive again.
But could Hillary get the Democratic nomination in 2024? After all, she will be 76 years old by then. Well, Biden got the nomination at age 77, so why not?
What about Biden? With all due respect, I don’t think this president can last another term. He does not look well and I just hope he makes it until 2024.
Then there is Vice President Kamala Harris. Where does she fit in? Suppose, perish the thought, something happens to Biden and she assumes the presidency. Would that not make her the most attractive Democratic candidate two years from now?
I don’t think so, because Harris does not have the following that Clinton does. Hillary will likely get every Democratic female vote in America, just as she did in 2016. If she does run, she would be the odds-on favorite to capture her party’s nomination.
The big question would be whether or not Trump could get the Republican nomination. His loss in 2020 made it apparent that The Donald has lost some of his mainstream Republican support. The ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection may discredit him even more among more moderate members of the GOP.
But Trump still holds all the far-right Republicans in his hand and there may be enough of those ultra-conservatives to get him the nomination.
Besides, who else do the Republicans have? Unless some “shining star” emerges during the next two years, the GOP has no real champion on whose shoulders the party can hang its banner.
Even if a “shining star” does emerge, there are enough Trump followers out there to put out his light. The fanatics want Trump and no one else. It is almost an obsession and ultra-conservatives will settle for no one else.
It is the same with Democrats. Far-left members of the party want Clinton and they may carry enough weight to give her the 2024 nomination.
If all this comes to pass—and the 2024 election is still almost three years away—we might have Clinton vs. Trump Part II. And while it might be the dirtiest election in the nation’s history, it nonetheless would likely be the most entertaining.
Think of it! Two old battle-scarred politicians—Clinton, 77 (on Election Day), and Trump, 78—battling it out for the presidency. It would be like a dogfight in an old-folks home, the Golden Girls (and boys) on steroids.
And that’s the problem. As entertaining as such a rivalry might be, this country does not need two people nearing 80 running for president. We can see the frailty in President Biden and we don’t need four more years of that.
Both the Democrats and the Republicans need to get off this “hero” kick and look for candidates who are younger and more energetic, candidates with broader views.
The truth is that this country is stagnating and not moving forward because of a lack of youthful leadership. We can’t hang with the past. We need to move ahead.
Clinton vs. Trump Part II would be entertaining, but it would do nothing but cause more chaos and division in this country.
Both parties need to find some “shining star” before 2024.
Donnie Johnston: