DONNIE JOHNSTON: We are all hoping this new year will be happier

We start out the New Year with hope.
And hope, after almost nine months of uncertainty, takes on new meaning this time around. There is hope that the COVID-19 vaccines will bring the worst pandemic in a century under control.
There is hope that a new administration in Washington will calm a nation that suffered from severe anxiety in 2020.
There is hope that things will return to normal and those who are unemployed will soon have jobs again.
There is hope that by the summer we can throw away our masks.
It is wonderful to look at 2020 in the rearview mirror. It was a horrible year for most and a deadly year for others.
More than 330,000 Americans died from the worst virus since the Spanish Flu a century ago. Some of those who survived COVID-19, however, will live with its debilitating aftereffects for the rest of their lives.
This time last year, few Americans even knew what COVID-19 was. Reports of a coronavirus spreading through parts of China meant little to us as we rang in the New Year. Three months later, our country was in a lockdown and hospitals in New York and other cities began to fill with victims of the deadly virus.
A year ago, the unemployment rate was under 4 percent and politicians from both parties were patting themselves on the back for the fine job they had done. By late April, almost 20 percent of our nation’s workers were out of a job.
A year ago, kids were getting ready to return to school after their Christmas break. Little did they know that they would not finish out the school year in class, but at home being taught from a computer screen.
Our children got cheated in 2020. There were no proms, no graduations and no school sports after the middle of March.
Adults were cheated, too. There were no Fourth of July celebrations, no fireman’s carnivals, no family reunions, no large get-togethers of any sort.
Some people were confined to their homes for nine months in 2020 and still remain in isolation. Almost a year of their lives has been virtually lost.
If you had loved ones in a nursing home, you probably have not been able to see them in person—except maybe through glass or plastic—for nine months.
Those who died in hospitals did so without family present in most cases.
It was an unbelievable year in other respects. We were asked to cancel Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas or at the very least scale these holidays down dramatically.
Churches may never recover from 2020. In-person services were cancelled altogether for three months back in the spring and when they resumed, attendance was down to almost nothing.
Some churches forced the issue under the belief that God would protect them from the virus. A number of major virus outbreaks were spawned from unprotected congregations at church functions and at least one pastor in our area died as a result.
There was no NCAA championship in basketball and spring sports—both college and high school—were completely canceled.
The Major League Baseball season was limited to less than half of a normal year’s schedule. All professional sports games were played with no spectators after the middle of March.
Yes, it was a wretched year. There were protests, looting and riots during the summer with anarchy prevailing in several major cities.
One of the most contentious presidential elections in our country’s history was held in 2020 and the virus played a great part in how the campaigns were conducted.
It seems inconceivable that a tiny virus one-billionth our size could have such a profound effect on our lives, but as we look back to 2020, it is easy to see that it did.
But as I said, we enter 2021 with hope. Even if the virus mutates, scientists now have a formula to create a new vaccine to deal with COVID-19. Hopefully in a few more months life will get back to normal.
Now there is hope after a year where at times there seemed to be none.
We are all thankful that 2020 is behind us.
Donnie Johnston: