DONNIE JOHNSTON: We are all hoping this new year will be happier

We start out the New Year with hope.

And hope, after almost nine months of uncertainty, takes on new meaning this time around. There is hope that the COVID-19 vaccines will bring the worst pandemic in a century under control.

There is hope that a new administration in Washington will calm a nation that suffered from severe anxiety in 2020.

There is hope that things will return to normal and those who are unemployed will soon have jobs again.

There is hope that by the summer we can throw away our masks.

It is wonderful to look at 2020 in the rearview mirror. It was a horrible year for most and a deadly year for others.

More than 330,000 Americans died from the worst virus since the Spanish Flu a century ago. Some of those who survived COVID-19, however, will live with its debilitating aftereffects for the rest of their lives.

This time last year, few Americans even knew what COVID-19 was. Reports of a coronavirus spreading through parts of China meant little to us as we rang in the New Year. Three months later, our country was in a lockdown and hospitals in New York and other cities began to fill with victims of the deadly virus.