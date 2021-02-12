DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will Democrats ever let nation move on from Trump?

WASHINGTON gets crazier and crazier.
Impeaching a former president makes no sense whatsoever. You can’t throw someone out of office if he is no longer in office.
Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial is a waste of congressional time and taxpayer dollars. Whether he is found guilty or innocent is of little or no consequence. The man is gone, never to return to the White House.
Knowing Trump, the former president probably secretly pardoned himself before he left office—just in case. So no matter what the impeachment outcome, there will be no punishment.
Democrat rationale for this second impeachment—at least on the surface—is to make sure Trump never runs for office again. He likely won’t. The man is 74 years old. In four years, he could be dead or in a nursing home. The point is moot.
Anybody ever hear of “Out of sight, out of mind?” If the Democrats want to get rid of the man, quit throwing his name around. It is the Democrats, not the Republicans, who are keeping Trump’s name in the news.
The former president’s followers now seem more interested in ridiculing President Joe Biden than trying to reincarnate Trump’s bygone administration. So Democrats should just let it go. Banish Donald to his golf course and move on. That would be the smart thing to do.
Of course, the smart thing for mainstream Republicans to do would be to distance themselves from the former president. After all, most never wanted Trump in the GOP anyway. As I have said many times in many columns, Trump was never a Republican; he was just out for Trump.
But now many Republican lawmakers are afraid to distance themselves from the former president because he has such a fanatic following. If you are a Republican and you don’t worship at the altar of Donald Trump you might not get re-elected.
Thus many GOP congressmen who despise Trump and deep down are infuriated by what he has done to the party feel obligated to pay him homage.
If the Democrats would just look to the future and not dwell on the past, many of those Republican senators and representatives could quietly stuff Trump in their congressional closets and make an honest attempt at working for the American people as a whole and not just the GOP.
But Democrats, who wasted three years trying to impeach Trump the first time, just won’t let the former president fade away. They are keeping his name on the front pages of newspapers and the former president’s impeachment trial has been the top TV news story almost every night this week.
What Democrats may be doing is making Trump a martyr instead of a villain. The more they pound on the former president’s actions and reputation, the more his followers support him.
The big question in Trump’s second impeachment trial is whether he president actually incited that riot on Jan. 6 when insurgents stormed the United States Capitol.
In his speech to the crowd that day, he did not directly tell them to storm the Capitol. But in alleging for weeks that the November election was rigged and fraudulent and that Democrats stole the presidency, Trump had worked his followers into a frenzy. In that respect, he may well be guilty.
Still, those who broke into the Capitol are responsible for their own actions. They didn’t have to believe the then-president’s false claims.
Instead of concentrating on Trump, the legal system should be making sure that all those who participated in that riot receive a lengthy stay in a federal prison. I fear they won’t—that most will end up with a legal slap on the wrist.
That does little to discourage future insurgents. When you attempt to undo a legal election by violent means, you are an enemy of the state and should be punished accordingly.
But the Democrats don’t seem to care about that. They just want to keep smearing Trump and if they could impeach him a third time they would.
Quit giving Trump free press and his supporters more political ammunition. This country has enough problems.
Let’s move forward, not back.
Donnie Johnston: