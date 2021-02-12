DONNIE JOHNSTON: Will Democrats ever let nation move on from Trump?

Of course, the smart thing for mainstream Republicans to do would be to distance themselves from the former president. After all, most never wanted Trump in the GOP anyway. As I have said many times in many columns, Trump was never a Republican; he was just out for Trump.

But now many Republican lawmakers are afraid to distance themselves from the former president because he has such a fanatic following. If you are a Republican and you don’t worship at the altar of Donald Trump you might not get re-elected.

Thus many GOP congressmen who despise Trump and deep down are infuriated by what he has done to the party feel obligated to pay him homage.

If the Democrats would just look to the future and not dwell on the past, many of those Republican senators and representatives could quietly stuff Trump in their congressional closets and make an honest attempt at working for the American people as a whole and not just the GOP.

But Democrats, who wasted three years trying to impeach Trump the first time, just won’t let the former president fade away. They are keeping his name on the front pages of newspapers and the former president’s impeachment trial has been the top TV news story almost every night this week.