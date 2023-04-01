I can’t tell you how relieved I was to hear Barbara Gustavson, a Fredericksburg consultant who focuses on wellness and brain health, say she thought people were on the edge of burnout before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — “and then our brains just hit a tipping point.”

I can relate, except I think my brain is doing more than tipping lightly to the side. There are times it feels like it’s emptying out information by the bucket.

I tell myself that’s because I fill it so completely, mainly with the details of other peoples’ lives as part of my work. As a result, it needs to purge every now and then to make room for more.

But unfortunately, what gets spilled out tends to be stuff you’d like to keep, like the name of a former neighbor you just ran into at the grocery store.

Instead, the brain hangs on to really vital snippets like the poem I learned in third grade about “the friendly cow all red and white” by Robert Louis Stevenson.

I was talking with Barbara about an upcoming event she’s leading called “Elevate FXBG,” designed to help some of the community helpers who have been so overwhelmed since COVID became part of our vocabulary.

If you’re like me, you’re as sick of the C-word as you are of the terms “supply chain issues” and “labor shortages.” Sometimes I wonder how real the latter two are, and if manufacturers aren’t just citing them as the reason to raise prices.

But I very much believe, as Barbara said, that our weary brains “just don’t have any more capacity to take anything else on.” After all, most of us are going nonstop from the moment our feet hit the floor.

After we talked, I looked up some information about brain health and was intrigued to learn that while it’s spoken about separately, “mental health is a central part of brain health. They are not separate or distinct,” according to the Your Health Matters website.

That makes me wonder how much our overloaded brains, and therefore, mental-health abilities, are responsible for the crazy things happening in our society. How many times in the last three years have you watched the news and thought the whole world had gone mad?

Maybe instead of reaching the tipping point, we’ve hit the boiling point and people who can’t take any more react by lashing out at others.

Maybe what starts with road-rage incidents devolves into more dangerous episodes.

Maybe we all need to take a deep breath — a lot of them — and find time every day to chill and let our overworked brains relax and recharge. Given that brain health impacts every aspect of a person’s life and work, family and relationships, it’s certainly worth the time.