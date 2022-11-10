Editorial: Don't let Veterans Day mark our 11th hour

On the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, the war to end all wars came to an end.

It’s a war that Americans regularly brush against, but one we hardly know.

World War I transformed the country and its military in ways that are still recognizable today.

The United States Marine Corps marks its ascension as America’s premier fighting force to the Battle of Belleau Wood in 1917. That battle turned the tide of the war, and the German soldiers driven from the field over 20 days in June supposedly gave the Corps the nickname that it proudly carries today: Devil Dogs.

The United States Army, wrote Gen. Barry McCaffrey, was also transformed by WWI from a “19th-century skeleton force barely capable of responding to a deadly border raid by Mexican revolutionaries into a potent modern expeditionary power with millions under arms and the resources, skills and battlefield courage to shock the enemy into submission.”

World War I also became the marker for Veterans Day.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was established on Nov. 11, 1921, with the remains of an unidentified soldier from the Great War. Five years later, Congress recognized 11/11 as Armistice Day. In 1938, it became a holiday. Following World War II, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day, to recognize everyone who had served.

This Veterans Day, the war that looms so large in our history, because it has done so much to shape our present, stands on the precipice of falling from our consciousness.

Americans’ engagement with our military is collapsing. In 1980, about 13% of Americans had served in the military. That fell to 5% in 2018, and is projected to be at just 3% by 2040. There are fewer veterans to encourage the next generation to participate in military service.

Though recruiting for the next generation has been a consistent challenge since the advent of the all-volunteer military almost 50 years ago, this year has been especially trying. The Army missed its recruiting goal by 15,000 soldiers. The Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy are all facing similar shortages.

The reasons for this are many. The most challenging is the lack of physical fitness among today’s young. According to the Pentagon, 77% of youth age 16 to 24 aren’t qualified for military service without waivers. Almost half of those are ineligible for service because they’re overweight.

More worrying is that over half of today’s young say they’ve never even considered military service. Part of the reason is an understandable fear of harm. However, 90% of military personnel never see combat. Further, the changing face of warfare requires those skilled in high-end technology as much as those who are capable of breaking down doors and engaging the enemy on the battlefield.

The rapid decline in people serving today means the weight of the responsibility that fell on the military after WWI is far heavier on our current armed personnel.

How would those who built America’s military in World War I feel about where we are today?

Though no World War I veterans survive, their words do. And the most poignant of those belong to John McCrae, a Canadian and a physician who served in both the Boer War (1899 – 1902) and World War I.

Many of us have at least heard the opening lines of his most famous poem:

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow/Between the crosses, row on row,/That mark our place; and in the sky/The larks, still bravely singing, fly/Scarce heard amid the guns below.”

These lines are often cited to emphasize the horrible toll that war takes on a people. And if one stops reading — or ceases to remember — the lines that follow, one will make that mistake.

“Flanders Fields” is a poem of loss, but it’s also a poem of memory, and a call to understand that the liberties won by those who came before can only be kept by those to whom the torch has been passed.

“Take up our quarrel with the foe:/To you from failing hands we throw/ The torch; be yours to hold it high./If ye break faith with us who die/We shall not sleep, though poppies grow.”

This Veterans Day, we say thank you to all those who served. They have carried the torch from Flanders Fields and Belleau Woods for more than a century.

Let us commit to honoring them not with fly-overs and endless recitations of “thank you for your service,” but with our own service, so that we won’t look back on this Veterans Day as the 11th hour of American strength.