Editorial: Toxic behavior drives away candidates

Growing up, I secretly admired Dear Abby. She always seemed to know the right things to say. Her guidance was balanced and respectful. And her wisdom well-marinated in the richness of time and great thinkers.

But this advice sage had troubles with her sister, Ann Landers, who also wrote an advice column. In fact, Ann’s column preceded Abby’s. Ann used to farm out some letters to Abby. When Ann’s editor put a stop to that, Abby struck out on her own and became the more-well-known of the two.

Abby’s success created tension between the sisters that boiled over, and Ann didn’t speak to Abby for some 10 years. The feud became so intense that Life magazine published a feature on it in 1958.

Their story is a reminder that relationships and conversation are hard. Even for people who excel in bridging chasms between groups.

Consider Bernadette Chimner. Like many people, I first learned about Bernadette in a story my colleague Adele Uphaus-Connor wrote in March, “Spotsylvania woman hopes her website will help parents anxious about school library content.”

As tensions in and around the Spotsylvania County School Board escalated, Chimner managed to retain good relationships with those on both sides of the divide. Her Bipartisan Book Club brought together people who wouldn’t speak to each other at a school board meeting, but would together engage to talk about controversial books in the community.

She shares a relationship with Rabih Abusmail, the youngest member of the school board group that controls power. In a conversation this week, Chimner said of her relationship with Abusmail, “We have little in common except a thorough exhaustion with the world and a desire to chat amiably with someone who has an opposite worldview.”

He thinks she should run for school board, and he’s hardly alone.

She won’t. And her reasons for not running should be a wakeup call to us all.

Contrary to what people might believe, it’s not fear of the extremists that stops Chimner from putting her name on a ballot.

“I’m not actually afraid of the crazy,” she says. “Crazy tends to be stupid.”

“I’m afraid of the liberal group that kicked me out when I posted ‘we should talk to people about books’. I’m afraid of my friend who believes that if someone says something that seems racist, it’s okay to @ their employer on social media.”

In short, she concludes, “I think we get the politicians we deserve. A person would have to be crazy to put up with that…. So we get the crazy.”

Chimner is the type of person we would want to run for the school board. (And no, this is not an appeal to get her to do so. I respect her decision.)

She is kind, rational, willing to talk with all parties, and work for reasonable solutions to problems. Traits she has continually exhibited throughout the fracas in Spotsylvania. Traits that voters continuously say they support, but nevertheless don’t support, on Election Day.

How do we create a system in which people like Chimner want to run?

It begins with a willingness to talk, openly and honestly, despite the pain doing so may cause. We all have work to do here.

Chimner’s complaints about her progressive friends are legitimate. None of the behaviors she describes should be tolerated.

But neither should the actions of some of our conservative leaders, who are defaulting to a position of refusing to interact with anyone they consider to be an enemy. Kirk Twigg has repeatedly refused interviews and offers to explain his positions on the opinion page. Yesli Vega won’t respond to our requests for interviews. She won’t even acknowledge our offer to present her views to the public on the opinion page, the same offer I extended to Abigail Spanberger.

Like Chimner and Abusmail, I sometimes feel exhausted with a world where people don’t want to talk, and I long for simple conversation with those I disagree.

Yes, the risks of having these conversations are high—personally and politically.

But they’re risks we have to take.

Perhaps, like Abby and Ann in years gone by, we’re in the midst of a 10-year break in dialog. Sometimes, we have to pass through that anger to get to appreciation, respect, and conversation.

Like Chimner, I believe we can, and will, continue to strive for those discussions.

The exhaustion we feel is real. The consequences of giving up are far more concerning.