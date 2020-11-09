EDITORIAL: Unexpected Navy SEAL offers lesson in Identifying talent

He was the third SEAL from his task unit to die. Fellow soldier Marc Lee was the first, and the second was Michael Monsoor, who was awarded the Medal of Honor for jumping on a grenade to save two SEALS, one of whom was me.

It’s hard for me to believe now that I ever doubted Ryan. I was always waiting for a time to apologize, and I’m grateful that I found the time while we were in Ramadi. After I apologized, Ryan said, “It’s okay. Everyone’s been misreading me all my life.”

In business, just as in war, the talent of your people is the deciding factor between victory and defeat. The power of talent when you find it is undeniable, but talent may not look like what you think it will.

Ryan didn’t look the part of a SEAL. In the business world, his resume would have been immediately discarded, and he never would have even made it to the interview, but talent will not and should not fit in a mold.

If you want to hire talented individuals, you have to get rid of your preconceived notions about what the right candidates look like. I assure you, they don’t look like you and they don’t look like me. You need to look past the surface to the deeper traits of true character.

Mike Sarraille is the CEO of EF Overwatch, an executive search and talent advisory firm, and leadership consultant with Echelon Front. A retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer, he is author of the new bestselling book, “The Talent War: How Special Operations and Great Organizations Win on Talent.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.