Finally at home

When my family and I went looking for a house in 2000, we had never lived in any one place more than a few years. Our search was driven by practicality—finding a house we could afford while allowing me to still commute to Washington, D.C., for work. Even then, housing prices were a challenge for a young family.
We landed in Fredericksburg, settling in a quasi-rural Spotsylvania neighborhood. It didn’t take long for us to realize that we had found more than a house, we had found a home.
Now, 22 years later, I have the great privilege of working for the newspaper that has long helped us connect with the community we love and the wonderfully diverse group of people who live here. As the new Opinion Page Editor, I look forward to continuing to create a space in the newspaper’s pages for healthy civil discussion around the topics that drive our region. It’s something that my predecessors, including Barbara Hollingsworth, Howard Owen, Jim Toler and the late Paul Akers, did so well. Theirs are big shoes to fill.
Over 20 years of reporting nationally, I’ve covered everything from terrorism to philanthropy, education, sports, and the automotive industry. But it’s the day-to-day events in my adopted community that most excite me, both as a journalist and as a resident.
My family has lived with the problems we all face. Like many of you, I long endured the ride up north and back on 95, and continue to follow with great interest the ever-growing transportation challenges in our region. I’ve also seen the struggle facing people who need quality, affordable housing, as well as access to healthy food, and followed the organizations and churches working to meet their needs.
These issues, along with medical care, taxes, water-quality issues and many more demand lively debate if we hope to find lasting solutions.
Local news is about more, however, than discussing our problems. It’s about celebrating the many assets that make the Fredericksburg region special. Our excellent public schools, the vibrant Rappahannock River, a resurging local business community, our rich local arts scene, and the incredible giving spirits of people so often profiled in this paper’s pages.
I look forward to helping shape our community debates in the years ahead. As a journalist, to be sure. But also as one who joyfully calls Fredericksburg home. This community has helped to raise my three children—Andrew (a writer), Austin (a U.S. Marine), and Leena (an aspiring teacher). It’s been the focus of my wife Thelma’s life work—teaching hearing-impaired children.
It’s also the place that has fed my writing career. In articles for publications as varied as the Christian Science Monitor, National Journal and U.S. News & World Report, a piece of Fredericksburg finds its way into most everything I have ever penned. In fact, the impetus for my new book, “30 Days with America’s High School Coaches,” grew out of the relationships and experiences I’ve enjoyed over the years coaching football at Riverbend High School.