Finally at home

When my family and I went looking for a house in 2000, we had never lived in any one place more than a few years. Our search was driven by practicality—finding a house we could afford while allowing me to still commute to Washington, D.C., for work. Even then, housing prices were a challenge for a young family.

We landed in Fredericksburg, settling in a quasi-rural Spotsylvania neighborhood. It didn’t take long for us to realize that we had found more than a house, we had found a home.

Now, 22 years later, I have the great privilege of working for the newspaper that has long helped us connect with the community we love and the wonderfully diverse group of people who live here. As the new Opinion Page Editor, I look forward to continuing to create a space in the newspaper’s pages for healthy civil discussion around the topics that drive our region. It’s something that my predecessors, including Barbara Hollingsworth, Howard Owen, Jim Toler and the late Paul Akers, did so well. Theirs are big shoes to fill.

Over 20 years of reporting nationally, I’ve covered everything from terrorism to philanthropy, education, sports, and the automotive industry. But it’s the day-to-day events in my adopted community that most excite me, both as a journalist and as a resident.