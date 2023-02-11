On the night of June 19, 1964, as members of his rich and daring family were inclined to do, Sen. Ted Kennedy was pushing his luck.

The Senate had lingered on that historic occasion, passing the landmark Civil Rights Act, and delaying Kennedy’s departure from the Capitol. He was due at the Massachusetts Democratic state convention, and in his rush, he waved away his staff’s concerns about the thunderstorms studding the Eastern seaboard.

Kennedy’s chartered airplane crashed in the fog and rain in an apple orchard outside of Springfield, Massachusetts. The pilot and an aide were killed. The senator’s back was broken. It was not immediately evident that he would survive — or if he would face anything like a normal life if he recovered.

For six months, Kennedy lay rigid, secured by straps on a hospital rack. He had to learn to walk again, and pain was with him for the rest of his days. For most of us, such an ordeal would be the defining moment of our lives. For Ted Kennedy, it was parenthetical.

His eldest brother died in World War II. A sister was the victim of a botched lobotomy. Another sister died in an airplane crash in France. All three of Ted Kennedy’s children were stricken by some form of cancer as children or young adults, and all three grappled with drug or alcohol abuse. Their mother — Ted’s wife, Joan — was an alcoholic. He buried three nephews who died savagely, as young men.

And to this list, of course, must be added the deaths of John, in 1963, and Robert Kennedy, in 1968, each publicly murdered by assassins at the peaks of their magnificent political careers. Ted, the youngest brother — the cut-up, the jokester of the clan — inherited the Kennedy legacy at age 36. He was never trained or schooled for it. He never expected, or desired, the burden. Who thought the jester would ever wear the crown?

In the year after Robert’s death, Kennedy sought to soldier on. But there were signs of an impending crack-up, and it arrived on Chappaquiddick Island in July 1969 when, amid a night of revelry, he drove his car off a bridge, drowning his passenger, Mary Jo Kopechne, a former aide to brother Robert.

Ten hours passed before Kennedy reported the accident to the police. It has long been alleged that, to preserve his career and family name, Kennedy sought to evade his responsibility for Kopechne’s death. In my new biography of the senator, I confirm this, with Kennedy’s own confession, to members of his family in the days after the accident, now published for the first time.

The guilt he bore from Kopechne’s death, mingling with his other griefs, turned Ted Kennedy toward a life of frenetic activity, some of which led to the bottom of a glass, comely companions, and a tabloid roasting, and some to his restless, ceaseless pursuit of legislative accomplishment. The Senate — the historic home of tycoons and trailblazers, parvenus and playboys, blowhards, geniuses and drunkards — was, propitiously, an ideal setting. Kennedy’s engaging personality and political gifts — his jocular temperament, fame, family, one-on-one negotiating skills — were assets in the chamber, as were his way with a song, and his gift for camaraderie.

He could storm and rage on the Senate floor, but in a way unimaginable in today’s hyper-partisan era, Kennedy was gifted at identifying and recruiting Republican colleagues who were willing to collaborate on health care, civil rights, and other issues. As he once put it, “History is a harsh judge of those so caught up with revolution that they forget reformation.”

He leveraged his wealth and fame wisely, spending that family coin like a philanthropic heir. He began by recruiting top-notch talent to his staff. These brilliant, relentless aides acted as scouts, gathering reports of promising legislative stirrings on Capitol Hill. Thus armed, Kennedy was ready to drive a bargain or forge a compromise. In so doing, he helped to write a thousand laws.

Ted Kennedy’s life was spectacular, good and bad. His death, now more than a dozen years past, inspired fine eulogies and obituaries. None were more eloquent than that of his son, Ted Kennedy Jr., who told the mourners:

“He was not perfect — far from it. But my father believed in redemption and he never surrendered — never stopped trying to right wrongs, be they the results of his failings, or of ours.”