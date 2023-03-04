Before Gen Z, before the millennials, before Gen X, before the boomers, before the Lost Generation of the 1920s, there were the Transcendentalists. Coming of age in the 1830s and 1840s, this set of young people, concentrated in the Boston area with outposts throughout New England, shocked their elders with a visible alienation from life in the bustling American republic. Even at Harvard College, the training ground of the Massachusetts elite, graduates were recoiling from the society they were being educated to lead. The discontent was so palpable that the featured speaker at the school’s 1837 commencement felt compelled to bring it up.

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s address on “the American Scholar” to Harvard’s Phi Beta Kappa society is well-known as a call for an American literature as grand and original as American nature. But the speech also portrayed a dismal world of education and work at odds with the shining promise of American life. Harvard trained young men not to discover their own thoughts but to reproduce the lessons of the past. After four years, the subjects of this regime emerged as “bookworms” without backbones, with no higher purpose than to advance business, uphold elite rule, and gain wealth and status for themselves.

Who could thrill to that prospect? Not the “young men of fairest promise” in the audience. Dismayed by the dreary future before them, the graduates held back in uncertainty: “they find themselves not in the state of mind of their fathers, and regret the coming state as untried.” Worse still, as they looked out upon a rapidly commercializing nation, they felt only “disgust” at the selfish and dishonest ways of politics and trade. Despondent over the gap between the vital promise and the sordid reality of the republic, these idealists abandoned hope. One group “turn[ed] drudges,” resigned to work that fed the body but killed the spirit. Another set “die[d] of disgust, some of them suicides.” In Emerson’s view, America in the late 1830s evoked only despair among the best and brightest of the young.

Of course, Emerson did not close on a down note. The former Unitarian minister aimed to inspire his listeners with a vision of existence in keeping with their highest ideals. In his new Transcendentalist perspective, a mix of German idealism, British Romanticism, and American egalitarianism, every person born is something new under the sun, partaking of a common divinity inherent in nature and in the self. Each “soul” has to find its own expression; nobody can dictate the path in advance. Emerson imbued the emerging American democracy of his time with a faith in the infinite potential of the individual.

His philosophy was at odds with hierarchy and inequality of all sorts; it waged war on slavery. And in so doing, it spoke to the changing circumstances of the rising generation — the first of many to come who would confound, outrage, and inspire their elders with a declaration of independence from the past.

For the truth was, as Emerson intuited, that young people were coming of age at a turning point in history. Thanks to the innovations by their grandparents and parents, they were entering a modernizing society, propelled by the expansive forces of capitalism and democracy. It was once common in New England to name children for forebears, in a practice designed to perpetuate a family line. But now infants were deemed unique with names signifying parental hopes and desires. The families of the privileged became child-centered, emphasizing maternal affection and paternal persuasion. Public schools underwent a wave of reform.

The new orientation displayed the same openness to progress that enlisted lyceums, libraries, and laboratories in support of agricultural and industrial revolutions. So exposed to innovation and change, young men and women could no longer rely on familiar scripts, as they made their way into adulthood. It was far better, as Emerson proclaimed, to “trust thyself.”

It should thus come as no surprise that the expectations of the rising generation, for whom the Transcendentalists spoke, collided with the demands of established institutions . As the young hesitated on the threshold of careers, they anticipated “the great quit” of our pandemic times.

Gen Z, with demands for meaningful work and flexible schedules, is clearly the latest heir of the Transcendentalists. With his protege Henry David Thoreau in mind, Emerson would point to the “many intelligent and religious persons” who “withdraw themselves from the common labors and competitions of the market and the caucus. ... They are striking work, and crying out for somewhat worthy to do!”

The problem was transient; soon most would come around, enter into conventional vocations and families, and channel their ideals into abolitionism, reform, and service in the Union Army. So it would be for generations to come, each caught in its own collision between a culture of individualism and a workaday society demanding both conformity and change. In that misfit between past and future, Emerson gives us grounds for hope.

“If there is any period one would desire to be born in," he asked the Harvard students in 1837, “is it not the age of Revolution; when the old and the new stand side by side, and admit of being compared; when the energies of all men are searched by fear and by hope; when the historic glories of the old, can be compensated by the rich possibilities of the new?”