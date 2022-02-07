Homer and the Perils of Bad Lecturing

A more fruitful line of inquiry is to ask when, how, and to what purposes the Greeks started to talk about Homer. After all, whether Homer actually existed, a fascination with the poet, as a figure of the imagination, motivates readers to engage with the poems attributed to him.

In short: If the Greeks invented Homer, they came up with an idea that helped Homeric epic thrive and survive for more than two millennia.

The 14th-century Italian poet Petrarch, for example, only knew of Homer from an imperfect Latin rendition of his poems until a Byzantine correspondent sent him a Greek manuscript of “The Iliad.” It caused Petrarch both ecstasy and frustration:

“Your Homer is mute to me,” he wrote. “Or rather, I am deaf to him. Still, I rejoice even to look at him and often, as I embrace him I say, sighing, ‘O Great Man, how ardently would I listen to you!’”

With this paradoxical love for an author he could not even read, Petrarch contributed to an intellectual movement of vast proportions. The ensuing recovery of ancient Greek literature shaped the Italian Renaissance, or “re-birth” of antiquity, and this early declaration of love for Homer was one of its symbolic beginnings.