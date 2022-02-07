Homer and the Perils of Bad Lecturing

A POPULAR 19th-century
quip maintains that
Homer was not written by Homer, “but by another man of that name.” It suggests that the myth of Homer endures, despite scholarly attempts to debunk it.
The earliest sources that mention Homer date to the sixth century BCE. From these, we can establish both that the Greeks considered Homer the greatest poet who ever lived, and that they knew nothing certain about him.
In some ways, the situation has not changed. Today, Homer is hailed as the greatest poet who ever lived, even though it is not clear that any such individual existed at all.
There are two approaches to answering the question, “How did Homer’s poetry come to existence?”
First, there are textual hints contained within the epic poems attributed to Homer, “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” that we can compare with similar traits in other traditions of poetry. Second, there is archaeological evidence from the early Mediterranean.
What we can piece together from these two approaches does not exclude the possibility of an exceptionally gifted poet, but there is no way of identifying a real Homer on the basis of textual or archaeological remains.
A more fruitful line of inquiry is to ask when, how, and to what purposes the Greeks started to talk about Homer. After all, whether Homer actually existed, a fascination with the poet, as a figure of the imagination, motivates readers to engage with the poems attributed to him.
In short: If the Greeks invented Homer, they came up with an idea that helped Homeric epic thrive and survive for more than two millennia.
The 14th-century Italian poet Petrarch, for example, only knew of Homer from an imperfect Latin rendition of his poems until a Byzantine correspondent sent him a Greek manuscript of “The Iliad.” It caused Petrarch both ecstasy and frustration:
“Your Homer is mute to me,” he wrote. “Or rather, I am deaf to him. Still, I rejoice even to look at him and often, as I embrace him I say, sighing, ‘O Great Man, how ardently would I listen to you!’”
With this paradoxical love for an author he could not even read, Petrarch contributed to an intellectual movement of vast proportions. The ensuing recovery of ancient Greek literature shaped the Italian Renaissance, or “re-birth” of antiquity, and this early declaration of love for Homer was one of its symbolic beginnings.
Petrarch was not only a great humanist, but a practical man. After receiving his manuscript of “The Iliad,” he identified a Greek-speaker from the south of Italy, Leontius Pilate, and asked him to translate it. Wanting to share his knowledge with others, he also petitioned the city fathers of Florence until they established the first chair of ancient Greek in western Europe, and then he enthusiastically championed Leontius Pilate for that position.
Things went badly from there. Petrarch’s letters reveal the impression Leontius made on arrival: “stubborn,” “vain,” “volatile,” “head as hard as a stone,” “intractable.” In short, nobody wanted to learn ancient Greek from that professor.
So, Homer remained largely untranslated for a few more generations. As disastrous academic appointments go, that of Leontius Pilate must rank among the worst in history.
Now, it is possible to learn even from a bad teacher like Leontius, just as it is possible to appreciate a poem even in the absence of a reliable, knowable author. But the story of Leontius, Petrarch and Homer is a story of humanist learning, of a desire for closeness across vast distances, and of personal connection—whether with a real teacher or an imagined, mythical poet. It is that kind of connection that ensured the survival of Homeric epic.
