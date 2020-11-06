JOHNSTON COLUMN: Let's hope Biden will do what's best for all Americans

JOE BIDEN says he will be a president for all Americans. If his lead holds, I hope he is true to his words.
Republicans’ biggest fear is that Biden will turn America into a socialist state, but if that happens, it will be the people, not the president, that make the choice.
In truth, the president of the United States has limited power, as Donald Trump found out. Without the backing of Congress, little gets accomplished. Republicans still hold a majority vote in the Senate, so unless he works both sides of the aisle, Biden, like Trump, would get little done.
Biden would without question restore an air of dignity and calm to the White House. For four years, Trump has played the part of a bull in a china shop, boasting, sending out crazy tweets in the middle of the night and issuing executive orders, many of which ultimately get shot down in the courts.
He has alienated many of our allies and removed America from several agreements it took years for his predecessors to negotiate.
For four years, we have had Donald Trump, the boss, and not Donald Trump, the president. His plan to run America as he would have run any of his many companies failed miserably.
There is little doubt in my mind that Donald Trump had good intentions when elected, but he couldn’t get the job done.
His devoted followers, however, will declare, “Look at all he has accomplished!” but their arguments are hollow. In four years, Donald Trump accomplished little.
The new wall that he promised to build along the Mexican border covers only a few miles. Neither Congress nor the Mexican government bowed down to his demand for $8 billion in construction money. The Washington swamp that he said he would drain is just as full of stagnant water as it ever was.
Most of Trump’s failures can be traced to his arrogant attitude, his belief that he is America’s boss and all must follow in his lead. He would not work with Congress and consequently Congress would not work with him.
For decades, those who despise politicians have yearned for a president who wasn’t a politician. Well, they got one and it was like calling a computer repairman to fix the toilet.
Trump wasn’t prepared when he was elected and didn’t know the right people to nominate for key jobs in his administration. It is staggering the number of people who have held been named to positions only to quit because they couldn’t stand Trump or be fired within weeks or months.
Biden at least knows the ins and outs of Washington politics and likely has the key components of his administration already lined up. He knows who the competent people are and they will work for him.
And if they left his administration for some reason, he wouldn’t be badmouthing them and calling them names with 3 a.m. tweets.
In a Wednesday speech, Biden said that members of the opposition party are not enemies and his is right. We are all Americans. If he wants to be a president for all Americans, we should give him the chance.
Trump has not been a president for all Americans. He has not even been a president for the Republican Party. He has been a president for Donald Trump, attempting to play the same role as boss that he has throughout his life.
Despite his failures, Trump is not the root of all evil in America. He did not kill George Floyd or any of the other people whose deaths have caused social unrest.
In fact, if he is to be faulted, it would be because he didn’t use federal authority to quell the riots in Portland, Ore., Wisconsin and other places.
Biden’s followers had better realize that social unrest is not likely to end just because a Democrat is in the White House. Cities will have the same police forces and enforce the laws in the same as they always have.
Even when it became apparent that Biden was the likely winner, riots broke out in Portland.
Biden has also promised to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in a more effective way, but he has not said how. Until a vaccine comes along or we all contract the virus and develop immunity, there is little he can do. Don’t expect miracles.
American life would continue as usual with Biden at the helm. It would just be a bit calmer and I would have fewer controversies to write about. Trump has been good column fodder.
When the election results become official, the one phrase I hope you will not hear from Republicans is “Not my president!” It was shameful to hear Democrats chanting that phrase four years ago.
Let’s hope that Biden will be a president for all Americans. And if you have this country at heart, you’ll give him a chance.
Donnie Johnston:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!