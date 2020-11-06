JOHNSTON COLUMN: Let's hope Biden will do what's best for all Americans

And if they left his administration for some reason, he wouldn’t be badmouthing them and calling them names with 3 a.m. tweets.

In a Wednesday speech, Biden said that members of the opposition party are not enemies and his is right. We are all Americans. If he wants to be a president for all Americans, we should give him the chance.

Trump has not been a president for all Americans. He has not even been a president for the Republican Party. He has been a president for Donald Trump, attempting to play the same role as boss that he has throughout his life.

Despite his failures, Trump is not the root of all evil in America. He did not kill George Floyd or any of the other people whose deaths have caused social unrest.

In fact, if he is to be faulted, it would be because he didn’t use federal authority to quell the riots in Portland, Ore., Wisconsin and other places.

Biden’s followers had better realize that social unrest is not likely to end just because a Democrat is in the White House. Cities will have the same police forces and enforce the laws in the same as they always have.

Even when it became apparent that Biden was the likely winner, riots broke out in Portland.