This is the time of year when I change clothes about three times a day.

When I get up in the morning it is chilly, so I put on jeans and a sweatshirt. By noon I am burning up, so I dig out a pair of shorts and a short-sleeve shirt. Then, when the sun goes down, it gets cool again so it is back to the jeans. The clothes hamper is always full when washday comes around.

As I remind readers every year, the spring weather just can’t make up its mind. One day it is 85 degrees and two days later there is a freeze warning. Summer tries to take charge, but winter just refuses to let go.

During April and early May, you freeze to death when you walk on the shady side of the street and burn up when you’re on the sunny side. Sometimes it is difficult to find a comfortable spot.

The same goes for inside the house. Sometimes I’ll have the air conditioning on during the day and the heat on at night. The temperature goes up and the temperature goes down.

In January we can’t wait for March because then it will be warm. We can say goodbye to winter, put on our shorts and open the pool. Not so. It never gets warm and stays warm until about May 20. You can mark the calendar.

Some of the coldest days of my life were spent playing baseball in April. Shagging flies in the outfield on a 40-degree afternoon with the wind blowing was no fun. Hitting a 90-mile-an-hour baseball somewhere other than the sweet spot on a wooden bat will send an electric shock all through your body.

These days high school kids play most games under the lights, so they feel like Major Leaguers. Playing afternoon games in April was cold enough. Playing in 45-degree temperatures at night is not for me.

I’ve been to a few early season Major League games when I just about froze. I remember one night in Washington when the whole game was played with temperatures in the upper 30s. I sat in the stands with a coat and gloves. If I had had earmuffs, I would have used them, too.

Then there was the April night while playing over in the Valley that I pitched on a 39-degree night in a light drizzle. I threw half-a-dozen screwballs and wound up with tendonitis so bad I could hardly lift my arm for two weeks.

High school and Little League baseball should start about the time the season now ends, like the end of May. By then you start to get baseball weather.

Another thing about spring weather is that it brings out pollen in every plant that is growing. For those of us who suffer from allergies, the past six weeks have been terrible. At least once each day I have a sneezing fit that lasts maybe two or three minutes.

There was one day on the golf course when the pollen was so heavy in the air, it felt like I had rocks in my eyes. No fun, especially for someone like me who is allergic to oak pollen, which is everywhere right now.

I finally bit the bullet and mowed the yard, which had become purple (with some kind of plant) and strewn with wild onions (my house was built in an old cow pasture). The bad thing about mowing the first time is that once the yard starts looking good you feel obligated to keep it that way. And I despise mowing almost as much as I hate painting.

Another weather note here. Last week’s freeze burned my potatoes, which were about four inches high. They will, of course, come back out but will take a week or so longer to make.

Yep, spring is a crazy time. The cold just won’t let go.

But it won’t be long before we’ll be standing in the 95-degree heat wishing for a little of that cool.

Well, some of us will. Not me. I love the heat. Bring it on!