My heart sank.

It was as if someone had punched me in the gut.

They tore the Comet down.

To the thousands of people who travel past what is now an empty lot in Front Royal, the loss of a building means nothing. To me and many of my generation, it is as if a part of our teenage years was stripped away.

During the late 1960s and early ’70s, the Comet was the hamburger hangout for all the kids in Front Royal and nearby Rappahannock County. There was seldom a Friday or Saturday night that we didn’t congregate either in the parking lot or at the counter. It was almost a ritual.

The Comet was famous for, what else, the Comet Burger, a cheeseburger with all the trimmings that was tailored especially for teenage taste buds. What made it great was that it had shredded lettuce, which tastes much better than leaf lettuce.

I know there are some who will contend that shredded lettuce tastes the same as any other piece of lettuce, but then there are those who will argue that white eggs don’t taste better than brown eggs. You’re both wrong, at least in my humble country-boy opinion.

Of course, that shredded lettuce may have tasted better because of the waitress who served the Saturday night cheeseburgers. When the lovely and vivacious Linda Grimsley put that sandwich in front of me, it could have had a thistle on it and still would have tasted delicious.

Grimsley’s mother, a handsome and stately woman, owned the Comet (and a nearby grocery store, Grimsley’s Market) and she often helped out on weekends when things got busy. But it was the daughter, not the mother, that all us teenage boys came to see.

Linda, like her mother, had class and was always so well dressed that she appeared as if she had just stopped by on her way to church (we dressed up for church in those days) to help out.

Yes, those were the days. Linda Grimsley bringing out heavenly hamburgers while the Beatles, Dusty Springfield and Neil Diamond offered background music from the jukebox.

For some reason the Rappahannock kids migrated mostly to Front Royal and not Culpeper on weekends, probably because that Shenandoah River town always had more to offer in the way of entertainment. There was a downtown movie theater, two drive-in theaters, a bowling alley, a skating rink just up the road and the Comet.

Just as in the movie “American Graffiti,” we would eat at the Comet, go to a movie and then “cruise” the circuit from one end of town to the other until at least midnight. Then it was back over the mountain, with a possible side venture to Bean Hollow (no explanation needed).

Bean Hollow and Mac’s Roller Rink are still there, as are the downtown movie theater and the bowling alley. Sadly, there is, I think, a plumbing business on the site where the Pitts Park drive-in used to stand and a trucking business on the Strasburg Road where the Pitts Mustang theater once stood.

And now the Comet is gone. Actually, it hasn’t been the Comet for decades. Several eateries have occupied the building since the late 1970s, the last a Mexican restaurant. But no matter what was there, the memories of the old Comet and my teenage years remained.

That’s life. Progress, I think they call it. Change: the law of life.

Still, those of my generation remember how things once were and feel sad. We even write songs about those days, songs like Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” (“… they paved paradise and put up a parking lot …”) and the Kinks’ “Come Dancing” (“… they put up a bowling alley on the site that used to be the local pally [dance hall] …”).

Well, they aren’t going to put up a parking lot or a bowling alley where the Comet used to stand, but, according to the sign, there will soon be a car wash. A car wash? That’s almost sacrilegious.

I think the least the city fathers (and mothers) could do would be to put up a statue of Linda Grimsley holding a Comer Burger out front. There are a lot of guys from my generation that would gladly chip in a few bucks to that end.

By the way, the last I heard, Linda was retired after a career as a court reporter in Winchester.

The Comet is gone, and with it a lot of memories.

It was a sad day.