Point: Biden has reason to fear midterms

Public opinion suggests historic change is on the way. Nearly 90 percent of Americans are “highly concerned” about inflation, with many planning to cut back on spending—a vicious cycle for a consumer-driven economy. The crisis has been clearly identified.

Now, on to blame. With Biden’s approval rating cratering, American voters now favor Republicans on handling the economy by an unprecedented 18 percentage points—a record gap. Nearly 70 percent of Americans specifically disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation. The more Democrats celebrate 1.5-cent drops in gas prices, the larger the gap will grow. The more they preach about electric cars or tell coal miners to “learn to code” (and they will), the redder the wave becomes.

How does the $2 trillion Build Back Better plan—a tax-and-spend behemoth—cure America’s inflation ills? Newsflash: It doesn’t. Wasn’t “free” money the problem in the first place? Yes, it was. Democrats should heed the recent advice of Sen. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va.: “We can’t afford to continue to flood the market as we’ve done.”