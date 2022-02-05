POINT: Biden is more successful than you think

Yes, the inflation rate is 7 percent. No one likes paying more for goods, yet that rate is hardly at the “soaring” or “exploding” level Republicans (and too many headline writers) claim. And prices are increasing amid some positive economic signs: the unemployment rate has dropped from 6.3 percent when Biden took office to 3.9 percent—returning to the pre-pandemic levels under Trump in 2018 and 2019. The gross domestic product last year (including fourth-quarter projections) was just shy of 5 percent, the best since 1984. It was less than 1 percent in 2020, Trump’s last year in office. The economy added almost 6 million jobs last year, more than in any previous president’s first year.