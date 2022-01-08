Point: Have We Really Seen the True Joe Manchin?

Hot takes rarely pan out, and these divergent points of view may be no different. Manchin reflects his background and his home in West Virginia. As a former governor, he comes from the executive branch and seems to always consider the implementation of legislation and its impact before committing. He represents a conservative state that voted for President Trump and, according to the latest polls, holds the current administration in low regard. It is that perspective that gives him the freedom to appear above the political fray while being very political in his approach.

It is astonishing that questioning the prevailing thought among your party in Washington has become such an anomaly. However, I don’t think we’ve seen the end of this legislative theater. As soon as he killed the bill, Manchin made several comments about what would be acceptable in a future legislative package. These ideas should cause those on the right who have been singing his praises to change their tune. He supports overhauling the Trump Tax cuts of 2017, he favors a radical prescription drug pricing bill, and he wants an approach to energy policy that keeps what we have while encouraging innovation.