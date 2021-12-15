Rediscovering America: A Quiz for Bill of Rights Day

7. In a speech urging the annual observance of Bill of Rights Day, which president said the “anniversary should be remembered and observed by those institutions … which owe their very existence to the guarantees of the Bill of Rights: the free schools, the free churches, the labor unions, the religious and educational and civic organizations of all kinds which, without the guarantee of the Bill of Rights, could never have existed; which sicken and disappear whenever, in any country, these rights are curtailed or withdrawn.”