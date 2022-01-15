The Fredericksburg Origins of Religious Freedom Day

In 1705, the Virginia House of Burgesses imposed strong penalties on anyone who denied basic tenets of the Anglican creed. Non-conformers were frozen out of the system. They were barred from office or employment in church, civil, or military positions, the ability to sue, and the ability to “take any gift or legacy, to be guardian, executor or administrator.”

Violators could be jailed for three years without bail, and under this law fathers could lose custody of their children. Furthermore, non-believers and believers alike were taxed to support Anglican churches and clergy, usually in the form of tobacco assessments. Support was mandatory. The colony’s General Assembly set ministers’ salaries and established new parishes. Members of dissenting groups couldn’t be married by their own preachers, only by an Anglican minister, whom they were forced to pay.

Religious discrimination laws were still on Virginia’s books when, a year after independence was declared, legislators in 1777 appointed the committee to replace and revise the former colony’s outdated legal code. The religious freedom bill presented by Jefferson and Wythe to the legislature in 1779 languished without further action for seven years until after America won its independence.