Do you want to see a rental home in your neighbor’s backyard? Some on Fredericksburg's City Council do.

The first thing you looked for when you bought your home in Fredericksburg was the character of the neighborhood. Is it walkable? How’s parking? Is it mostly single-family homes? Town houses? Owner occupied? Rental? Small or large backyards? Are they well-maintained? Disruptive neighbors or college students next door? Can you walk to the store, the college, the park, or must you drive everywhere?

All these factors, along with price, of course, went into your final decision. For most people, their home is their largest investment, and they want to protect its value. So how would you like it if your next-door neighbor built a rental home in his backyard? That’s what City Council is proposing.

When you buy a home, you know the neighborhood will evolve over time. Trees and shrubbery change. Home colors and siding may change, or the neighbor down the block might add a family room or garage. But none of these alter the character of your neighborhood.

What you don’t expect is for City Council to give carte blanche permission to nearly every neighbor to double the housing density and parking problems on your street. Where you once parked in front of your home, you now must park a half block away because when your neighbor built that rental home in his backyard, the city didn’t require him to provide additional off-street parking. Now four cars squeeze into spaces where two once resided.

This is what will happen if City Council allows for accessary dwelling units to be built by right throughout the city. These aren’t so-called mother-in-law suites, but detached structures that a property owner could rent to two unrelated people. This won’t happen overnight, but over a period of years, and will change the character of every neighborhood when rental homes begin popping up in backyards all across the city.

So why is this happening? Why does half of City Council support building rental housing in your neighbor’s backyard? Why is it promoting increasing our population density?

Some Council members say we need more housing in the city. If that’s true, why did the Silver Companies have to sue Fredericksburg for a year just to build a new apartment complex for young professionals in Celebrate Virginia? Within spitting distance of downtown, southern Stafford County has approved an additional 2,000 new homes to be built and Spotsylvania, more than 10,000. So, there is no housing availability shortage in or around the 'burg in our future.

There is a shortage of affordable housing. ADUs were first touted by City Council member Jason Graham as affordable housing, until it was explained to him just how expensive it is to build an ADU. At $200 per square foot, a 600-square-foot house in your neighbor’s backyard would cost well over $1,000 a month for mortgage, insurance, utilities and taxes. (Homeowners would not be required to pay more than $10,000 in utility tap fees for a new house in the city as other property owners are, but that would have to pay the rental unit’s bimonthly water, sewer and trash fees.) To cover all these expenses. a property owner would have to charge rental market rates just to make decent return on investment. That won’t help anyone who needs affordable housing.

Fredericksburg already has the highest percentage of rental properties in the state. More than 50%. Do we really need to encourage more?

How many of the existing 90 or so ADUs in the city have family members residing in them? Has anyone asked that question? Shouldn’t Council study that before deciding? Shouldn’t it do a scientific parking study instead of driving around one evening and deciding there’s plenty of room to park more cars? Council has a long history of spending millions on studies that never affect city residents. This decision certainly will. Shouldn’t it first study this issue seriously before making a decision that affects everyone who doesn’t live in an apartment building?

Why do some members of Council support ADUs? What are they hoping to accomplish? If it’s to help individual families with elderly parents, then why not study how the city’s ADUs are being used today? It’s certainly not creating affordable housing, since ADUs are not cheap to build. And we have plenty of available housing near the city, so there’s no shortage of space to build.

The question remains. Why the sudden urge to make our neighborhoods denser than they already are? For what purpose?

We need answers.