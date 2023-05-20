The Fredericksburg Planning Commission has taken an important step toward increasing the supply and variety of housing options in the city with its proposal to allow and regulate the building of accessory dwelling units. ADUs are secondary residences located on the same lot as a single-family home. They can be attached or separate from the home and are sometimes converted from existing structures.

I am an architect, living and practicing in Fredericksburg, with a small firm that my wife and I established. We have seen that there is a legitimate need for housing of this type, not only in Fredericksburg but all over the country. That need will only increase as our population ages and housing prices climb ever further out of the reach of most of us. For those reasons and others, I strongly support the commission’s proposed ordinance to allow and regulate ADUs in Fredericksburg.

ADUs have been around for a long time, and many of them already exist in Fredericksburg, built before they were regulated out of existence. They’ve been used to house aging parents who want to spend their final years near family, children and other relatives who can’t live entirely on their own, and as guest accommodations or rental units. The need for more housing options for families has not disappeared; in fact, it is growing. The median combined household income in Fredericksburg is less than $70,000 while the median price for a home in the city is over $300,000 and rental prices continue to rise.

Over the past six months, I attended some of the public hearing sessions and noted the city planners amended their proposal to address some issues raised by community members. Those opposed to the ordinance believe that ADUs will overwhelm public services, lead to overcrowding, and negatively affect the city's character. I believe those concerns are unfounded. An important feature of this ordinance is that it does not increase the occupancy limitations currently defined by city ordinance, nor does it modify any of the current zoning elements that contribute to the architectural character of the city, such as height limitations, setbacks, and open space requirements. The ordinance limits the size of an ADU to 40% of the principal dwelling for attached units and 600 square feet for detached structures, so they won’t overwhelm a neighborhood’s existing fabric. That 600 square-feet limit is just enough for a fully ADA-compliant one-bedroom dwelling — a small area, but enough to allow a couple of almost any age to live with dignity.

ADUs provide greater flexibility for families who need to create multigenerational housing arrangements. Recently we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of adult children moving back in with their parents because soaring housing prices keep them from buying or renting their own homes; an ADU can provide a comfortable residence while they save up for that possibility. On the other end of life, an ADU can provide a means for parents to age in place with friends and family nearby, rather than moving into a costly assisted living facility or nursing home. Having older relatives nearby benefits growing children and their parents as well.

An often overlooked but important benefit is that ADUs are a far more sustainable housing type to build than even the greenest new development. They don’t require new land or new infrastructure, so the environmental costs of developing them are minimal compared with new development. They don’t contribute to sprawl, don’t require forest removal or paving over farmland. On top of that, they require less building material, and their operation requires less energy than a typical single-family home. So, incorporating ADUs into our housing options can reduce our carbon footprint.

ADUs increase the supply and variety of housing options in a high-demand area. Unlike monolithic apartment complexes, ADUs tend to diversify the population by providing access to housing for a range of ages and income levels. They allow residents to live closer to where they work or relax, which can reduce traffic congestion, and promote walkable neighborhoods, all of which have a wide range of health and environmental benefits. That combination of diversity, walkability and proximity tends to strengthen community engagement and so can help Fredericksburg retain its vibrant, charming character.

By embracing ADUs as a tool for addressing housing challenges, we can help to create a more sustainable, livable and equitable community. I look forward to that.