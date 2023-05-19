Sometimes NOT going to college can make you a multimillionaire.

I know a fellow who graduated from college, got a government job and toiled his working life away for 30 years behind a desk.

This man had one son and he dreamed that someday the boy would follow in his footsteps by attending his alma mater and, upon graduation, settling down behind a desk like his dear old dad.

To that end, the man invested in the stock market, putting a little away from each paycheck to make sure his son could attend college without having to work summers, as he had done. He would make sure the boy could concentrate on his studies and not have to worry about paying tuition.

Our children often do not share their parents’ dreams, and this boy wanted no part of college. Out of respect for his father — and at the old man’s insistence — he reluctantly applied to several universities, including the school where his dad had graduated.

But when crunch time came, the young man announced that he was not interested in college, that he wanted a job where he could work with his hands. So, he got a job in a small factory, where he learned a trade.

He quickly came to love his job and became keenly adept at it, learning skills and excelling in every way. Within six months he was earning more as an expert craftsman than many of his friends would earn a decade after graduating from college.

In time, his father came to accept the fact that his son would never go to college and grew to appreciate the skills the young man had acquired.

But now what would he do with the money he had saved to pay for a college education that would never be? Well, he could take big trips and live high on the hog with the money, or he could just keep those dollars invested in case there were grandchildren who someday might need college money.

So, he just let the money ride, reinvesting the stock dividends over the years and allowing his portfolio to appreciate.

Over the course of 20 years, the $100,000 worth of stock that the father was going to use for his son’s college education grew and grew and grew. One day, he realized that his college fund was now worth more than $2.5 million.

Suddenly, the young man’s future was assured, he being the only heir to his parents’ estate. And, because he was making more at his hands-on job than his father ever made working for the government, he could let the money ride and grow even more.

In essence, choosing not to go to college made this young man a multimillionaire. Had he chosen to get a degree he may have made a comfortable living sitting behind a desk, but he would have been miserable.

It likely would have taken all of his father’s college savings — perhaps more, since the boy wasn’t interested in school — to get that degree that he really cared nothing about.

Instead, he found a job where he could acquire and apply manual skills and make good money at the same time.

Meanwhile, the college fund stayed untouched and was allowed to grow. By not going to college, this guy will someday inherit millions of dollars.

Of course, it doesn’t always happen this way, and this column is surely not a smack at a college education. But higher education is not for everyone. The kid mentioned here is much happier working with his hands (and computer skills he learned while on the job).

Sometimes we think we are pushing our children in the right direction when we are really not. Like water seeking its own level, each person must find his own happiness in his own way.

The problem is that this premise is hard for some parents to accept. We think we know what is best for our kids when often we really don’t.

Most of the time things seem to work out, often in the strangest ways.

It is called “life.”