Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Saturday evening, the fight over the nation’s debt limit waged on.

Actually, it is not a fight over the debt ceiling, but rather yet another battle for power in the war between Democrats and Republicans.

Both sides agree that the debt ceiling should be raised, but the Republicans, who lost the battle to control Democratic spending, now want to negotiate away some of that fat that was included in that last budget. Democrats won’t hear of it.

Right here, an explanation of the nation’s “debt ceiling” might be in order because many Americans have no idea (or even care) what I’m writing about.

To make it simple, raising the debt ceiling is like asking Mastercard to up the limit on the credit card you have just maxed out.

That’s right. The United States government is just like individuals who spend money they don’t have. So, Congress (not Mastercard) agrees to raise the borrowing limit after which the government prints more money which it lends to itself (and to you and me in the form of bonds).

America, in effect, has now maxed out its credit card and needs permission to up its credit limit. If not, the government says it will not be able to pay its bills.

Another threat, no less. Scare tactics. Just like when the two parties are negotiating a budget. If we don’t pass the budget, the government will shut down so you’d better all your congressman (or woman) and tell him to give in to our party’s demands.

Despite the rhetoric, the government never shuts down completely. Some nonessential workers are furloughed until the “crisis” is settled, but when they go back to work they get paid for the time they stayed home and played golf. In other words, taxpayer dollars pay them for doing nothing.

It will be the same if the debt ceiling is not raised before June 5 (the critical moment that we have been warned about). Eventually, the ceiling will be raised and the government’s bills will be paid. It will not be the end of the world — or a breakdown of the United States economy.

These threats always get older Americans riled. A few days ago, a retiree remarked, “If they don’t send out my Social Security check, I’ll be ready to fight!”

I assured him that the likelihood of that happening was slim because Social Security is its own fund. Still, the man was worried.

In truth, the debt ceiling should not be an issue. If this country operated on a balanced budget, we would not be in this fix. But a balanced budget in this day and time is as antiquated as a land-line telephone.

The federal government, like the majority of American individuals, spends more money that it rakes in and, like many Americans, is borrowed up to the hilt. Some economists contend that this is a dangerous policy and that our reckless spending will one day come back to haunt us.

Other economists, however, contend that being head over heels in debt is the “new normal” (how I hate that phrase) and that as long as we keep raising our national credit card limit, we’ll just roll along as usual.

Then there are those who feel that we should just negotiate down our national debt like those companies on TV offer to do for people who have maxed out every credit card and have no hope of ever paying off the debt.

Maybe that would be a good idea. Instead of Congress raising the national debt limit, just hire one of those TV companies to negotiate with all the entities to whom we owe money. Tell our creditors to go suck an egg, that the check won’t be in the mail.

That, however, would not be the American way and our standing as an honorable people would be at stake. If we owe the money, we honor our word. We pay our bills.

Democrats and Republicans should both feel the need to honor our financial commitments and leave politics out of it. After all, these are America’s debts and we are all Americans.

This standoff will probably continue right up to the last minute with Republicans demanding and Democrats refusing to give ground.

Once again, it is the political party and not the nation’s interest that is most important.