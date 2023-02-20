Last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion dollars in Virginia by 2040. This investment, coupled with the 2018 announcement of Amazon’s second headquarters (HQ2) in Arlington, will greatly expand the company’s footprint in Virginia, bringing new jobs and much-needed property tax revenue.

AWS is the largest cloud-computing service in the world, accounting for as much as 34% of the ever-expanding global market. Amazon’s Virginia investment is proof that the demand for cloud computing is not a short-term fad, but a long-term necessity.

But what is “the cloud?”

While it may sound ethereal or mythical, the cloud is really nothing more than a giant warehouse full of computer servers sitting on a large parcel of land. This heavily secured campus that houses the servers is called a data center.

Data centers, however, have become the modern necessity some love to hate. Every time we log into our phone or computer to retrieve a document or a family photo, send an email or read the news from “the cloud,” we use a data center somewhere. Data centers offer cost savings, convenience and speedy access to the data we have come to rely upon.

As our demand for storage, reliability and speed grows, so does the need to increase capacity by building regional data centers. Gov. Youngkin recognized this need and worked to incentivize companies to build data centers here in the commonwealth.

Recently, we have seen data center proposals in Culpeper and Fauquier counties. Both proposals were met with protests and opposition typical of large-scale development projects. As with most opposition, some concerns are valid, while others are not. All development projects, residential or commercial, come with tradeoffs and concerns. Noise, traffic and demands on already-strained county services are the typical and valid concerns that need to be addressed for any proposed project.

On most accounts, data centers have less impact than the thousands of houses that would undoubtedly be built in their place. Data centers generate little additional traffic, typically use recycled water and sustainable energy sources whenever possible. Most importantly, they will not strain an already-overburdened school system or fill our roads with more cars. What they offer that no other industry, residential or commercial, does is massive amounts of property tax revenue.

Localities throughout the commonwealth are struggling to fund schools, build roads and provide the services residents have come to expect. In Stafford County, the 10-year projection for school construction needs is a staggering $1.6 billion, not to mention the need to provide competitive compensation for teachers, para-professionals, bus drivers and support staff. This includes the construction of high school No. 6, a rebuild of Hartwood Elementary and countless improvement projects to existing infrastructure.

Another concern for high-growth counties is skyrocketing transportation costs. In Virginia, road maintenance and construction have historically been the responsibility of the state. However, the state is increasingly abdicating responsibility, leaving it to localities. In an attempt to fill this void, Stafford County has proposed several transportation bond referendums; the most recent was a $50 million bond referendum in 2019. While $50 million of taxpayer money sounds like a lot, it’s a drop in the bucket of Stafford’s long-term transportation needs, which easily stretches into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The property tax is the largest source of local government revenue, accounting for nearly $300 million in Stafford. The bulk of the revenue comes from homeowners through a combination of the real estate tax and the car tax. Data centers have proven to generate tremendous amounts of property tax revenue which can be used to close the funding gaps for education, transportation and provide much-needed relief for finically stressed taxpayers.

A recent study commissioned by the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance estimates that a 250,000-square-foot data center would generate $5.7 million in property taxes annually. To put this in perspective, AWS has plans to build a 900,000-square-foot campus in Manassas and a 2.2 million-square-foot campus in Prince William County. The Fredericksburg region is in prime position to compete for multiple campuses amounting to millions of square feet and hundreds of millions in property taxes annually.

In 2022, Virginia localities reaped $1 billion in property tax revenue from data centers throughout the state. That money funded schools, roads and recreation facilities once thought unimaginable.

Stafford is facing many financial challenges over the next 10 years. Public safety, education, transportation and general government needs cannot be met with the current tax structure. Property owners can only bear so much of the tax burden for the billions of dollars of impeding expenditures. It is time to responsibly embrace this emerging technology and leverage it to our advantage.